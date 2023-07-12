Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR) an automated global electronic broker, today reported its Electronic Brokerage monthly performance metrics for June.

Brokerage highlights for the month included:

1.960 million Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) 1 , 3% lower than prior year and 5% higher than prior month.

, 3% lower than prior year and 5% higher than prior month. Ending client equity of $365.0 billion, 24% higher than prior year and 6% higher than prior month.

Ending client margin loan balances of $41.9 billion, 2% lower than prior year and 5% higher than prior month.

Ending client credit balances of $98.9 billion, including $3.2 billion in insured bank deposit sweeps 2 , 7% higher than prior year and about even with prior month.

, 7% higher than prior year and about even with prior month. 2.29 million client accounts, 19% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month.

192 annualized average cleared DARTs 1 per client account.

per client account. Average commission per cleared Commissionable Order3 of $3.08 including exchange, clearing and regulatory fees. Key products:

June 2023 Average Average Commission per Order Size Cleared Commissionable Order Stocks 962 shares $1.91 Equity Options 6.6 contracts $4.43 Futures 3.3 contracts $4.38

Futures include options on futures. We estimate exchange, clearing and regulatory fees to be 57% of the futures commissions.

Other financial information for Interactive Brokers Group:

Mark to market on U.S. government securities portfolio 4 was a loss of $1.6 million for the quarter ended June 30 th .

was a loss of $1.6 million for the quarter ended June 30 . GLOBAL5: The value of the GLOBAL, reported in U.S. dollars, increased by 0.23% in June and decreased by 0.14% for the quarter ended June 30th

In the interest of transparency, we quantify our IBKR PRO clients’ all-in cost of trade execution below.

For the full multimedia release with graph see link:

https://www.interactivebrokers.com/MonthlyMetrics

Average U.S. Reg-NMS stock trade was $23,868 in June (dividing 2c by 1a in table below).

In June, IBKR PRO clients’ total cost of executing and clearing U.S. Reg.-NMS stocks through IB was about 3.4 basis points of trade money6, as measured against a daily VWAP7 benchmark (2.2 basis points net cost for the rolling twelve months).