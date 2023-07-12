Interactive Brokers Group Reports Brokerage Metrics and Other Financial Information for June 2023, includes Reg.-NMS Execution Statistics

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR) an automated global electronic broker, today reported its Electronic Brokerage monthly performance metrics for June.

Brokerage highlights for the month included:

  • 1.960 million Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs)1, 3% lower than prior year and 5% higher than prior month.
  • Ending client equity of $365.0 billion, 24% higher than prior year and 6% higher than prior month.
  • Ending client margin loan balances of $41.9 billion, 2% lower than prior year and 5% higher than prior month.
  • Ending client credit balances of $98.9 billion, including $3.2 billion in insured bank deposit sweeps2, 7% higher than prior year and about even with prior month.
  • 2.29 million client accounts, 19% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month.
  • 192 annualized average cleared DARTs1 per client account.
  • Average commission per cleared Commissionable Order3 of $3.08 including exchange, clearing and regulatory fees. Key products:
    June 2023 Average Average Commission per
    Order Size Cleared Commissionable Order
    Stocks 962 shares

    $1.91

    Equity Options 6.6 contracts

    $4.43

    Futures 3.3 contracts

    $4.38


    Futures include options on futures. We estimate exchange, clearing and regulatory fees to be 57% of the futures commissions.

Other financial information for Interactive Brokers Group:

  • Mark to market on U.S. government securities portfolio4 was a loss of $1.6 million for the quarter ended June 30th.
  • GLOBAL5: The value of the GLOBAL, reported in U.S. dollars, increased by 0.23% in June and decreased by 0.14% for the quarter ended June 30th

In the interest of transparency, we quantify our IBKR PRO clients’ all-in cost of trade execution below.

For the full multimedia release with graph see link:

https://www.interactivebrokers.com/MonthlyMetrics

  • Average U.S. Reg-NMS stock trade was $23,868 in June (dividing 2c by 1a in table below).
  • In June, IBKR PRO clients’ total cost of executing and clearing U.S. Reg.-NMS stocks through IB was about 3.4 basis points of trade money6, as measured against a daily VWAP7 benchmark (2.2 basis points net cost for the rolling twelve months).
IBKR PRO Clients' Reg.-NMS Stock Trading Expense Detail
All amounts are in millions, except %
Previous
Jul '22 Aug '22 Sep '22 Oct '22 Nov '22 Dec '22 Jan '23 Feb '23 Mar '23 Apr '23 May '23 Jun '23 12 Months
#1a - Number of orders
Buys

5.66

7.28

6.29

6.26

6.10

5.76

5.97

6.37

7.28

4.99

6.13

6.04

74.13

Sells

4.43

5.72

4.60

4.77

4.76

4.23

4.65

4.79

5.37

3.72

4.66

4.62

56.32

Total

10.09

13.00

10.89

11.03

10.86

9.99

10.62

11.16

12.65

8.71

10.79

10.66

130.45
#1b - Number of shares purchased or sold
Shares bought

2,554

3,123

2,625

2,726

2,803

2,704

2,904

2,857

3,399

2,336

2,706

2,607

33,345

Shares sold

2,447

3,031

2,532

2,632

2,681

2,522

2,768

2,711

3,180

2,158

2,606

2,495

31,764

Total

5,001

6,154

5,157

5,358

5,484

5,226

5,672

5,567

6,579

4,495

5,313

5,102

65,108
#2 - Trade money including price, commissions and fees
2a Buy money

$

107,963

$

121,655

$

111,851

$

117,260

$

116,590

$

99,937

$

109,220

$

122,485

$

139,588

$

90,813

$

114,892

$

128,303

$

1,380,556

2b Sell money

$

106,681

$

122,556

$

112,867

$

117,092

$

115,319

$

100,639

$

108,135

$

121,850

$

136,889

$

91,534

$

111,882

$

126,129

$

1,371,572

2c Total

$

214,644

$

244,211

$

224,718

$

234,352

$

231,909

$

200,576

$

217,356

$

244,335

$

276,476

$

182,346

$

226,774

$

254,432

$

2,752,128
#3 - Trade value at Daily VWAP
3a Buy value

$

107,993

$

121,639

$

111,806

$

117,318

$

116,603

$

99,874

$

109,252

$

122,425

$

139,592

$

90,785

$

114,824

$

128,262

$

1,380,375

3b Sell value

$

106,747

$

122,590

$

112,874

$

117,179

$

115,399

$

100,608

$

108,207

$

121,878

$

136,917

$

91,534

$

111,883

$

126,175

$

1,371,990

3c Total

$

214,740

$

244,229

$

224,680

$

234,497

$

232,003

$

200,481

$

217,459

$

244,303

$

276,509

$

182,319

$

226,707

$

254,438

$

2,752,365
#4 - Total trade expense, including commissions and fees, relative to Daily VWAP
4a Buys (2a-3a)

($

30.1

)

$

15.6

$

44.4

($

58.5

)

($

13.5

)

$

63.6

($

31.6

