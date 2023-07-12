Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR) an automated global electronic broker, today reported its Electronic Brokerage monthly performance metrics for June.
Brokerage highlights for the month included:
- 1.960 million Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs)1, 3% lower than prior year and 5% higher than prior month.
- Ending client equity of $365.0 billion, 24% higher than prior year and 6% higher than prior month.
- Ending client margin loan balances of $41.9 billion, 2% lower than prior year and 5% higher than prior month.
- Ending client credit balances of $98.9 billion, including $3.2 billion in insured bank deposit sweeps2, 7% higher than prior year and about even with prior month.
- 2.29 million client accounts, 19% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month.
- 192 annualized average cleared DARTs1 per client account.
Average commission per cleared Commissionable Order3 of $3.08 including exchange, clearing and regulatory fees. Key products:
June 2023 Average Average Commission per Order Size Cleared Commissionable Order Stocks 962 shares
$1.91
Equity Options 6.6 contracts
$4.43
Futures 3.3 contracts
$4.38
Futures include options on futures. We estimate exchange, clearing and regulatory fees to be 57% of the futures commissions.
Other financial information for Interactive Brokers Group:
- Mark to market on U.S. government securities portfolio4 was a loss of $1.6 million for the quarter ended June 30th.
- GLOBAL5: The value of the GLOBAL, reported in U.S. dollars, increased by 0.23% in June and decreased by 0.14% for the quarter ended June 30th
In the interest of transparency, we quantify our IBKR PRO clients’ all-in cost of trade execution below.
For the full multimedia release with graph see link:
https://www.interactivebrokers.com/MonthlyMetrics
- Average U.S. Reg-NMS stock trade was $23,868 in June (dividing 2c by 1a in table below).
- In June, IBKR PRO clients’ total cost of executing and clearing U.S. Reg.-NMS stocks through IB was about 3.4 basis points of trade money6, as measured against a daily VWAP7 benchmark (2.2 basis points net cost for the rolling twelve months).
|IBKR PRO Clients' Reg.-NMS Stock Trading Expense Detail
|All amounts are in millions, except %
|Previous
|Jul '22
|Aug '22
|Sep '22
|Oct '22
|Nov '22
|Dec '22
|Jan '23
|Feb '23
|Mar '23
|Apr '23
|May '23
|Jun '23
|12 Months
|#1a - Number of orders
|Buys
|
5.66
|
7.28
|
6.29
|
6.26
|
6.10
|
5.76
|
5.97
|
6.37
|
7.28
|
4.99
|
6.13
|
6.04
|
74.13
|Sells
|
4.43
|
5.72
|
4.60
|
4.77
|
4.76
|
4.23
|
4.65
|
4.79
|
5.37
|
3.72
|
4.66
|
4.62
|
56.32
|Total
|
10.09
|
13.00
|
10.89
|
11.03
|
10.86
|
9.99
|
10.62
|
11.16
|
12.65
|
8.71
|
10.79
|
10.66
|
130.45
|#1b - Number of shares purchased or sold
|Shares bought
|
2,554
|
3,123
|
2,625
|
2,726
|
2,803
|
2,704
|
2,904
|
2,857
|
3,399
|
2,336
|
2,706
|
2,607
|
33,345
|Shares sold
|
2,447
|
3,031
|
2,532
|
2,632
|
2,681
|
2,522
|
2,768
|
2,711
|
3,180
|
2,158
|
2,606
|
2,495
|
31,764
|Total
|
5,001
|
6,154
|
5,157
|
5,358
|
5,484
|
5,226
|
5,672
|
5,567
|
6,579
|
4,495
|
5,313
|
5,102
|
65,108
|#2 - Trade money including price, commissions and fees
|2a Buy money
|
$
|
107,963
|
$
|
121,655
|
$
|
111,851
|
$
|
117,260
|
$
|
116,590
|
$
|
99,937
|
$
|
109,220
|
$
|
122,485
|
$
|
139,588
|
$
|
90,813
|
$
|
114,892
|
$
|
128,303
|
$
|
1,380,556
|2b Sell money
|
$
|
106,681
|
$
|
122,556
|
$
|
112,867
|
$
|
117,092
|
$
|
115,319
|
$
|
100,639
|
$
|
108,135
|
$
|
121,850
|
$
|
136,889
|
$
|
91,534
|
$
|
111,882
|
$
|
126,129
|
$
|
1,371,572
|2c Total
|
$
|
214,644
|
$
|
244,211
|
$
|
224,718
|
$
|
234,352
|
$
|
231,909
|
$
|
200,576
|
$
|
217,356
|
$
|
244,335
|
$
|
276,476
|
$
|
182,346
|
$
|
226,774
|
$
|
254,432
|
$
|
2,752,128
|#3 - Trade value at Daily VWAP
|3a Buy value
|
$
|
107,993
|
$
|
121,639
|
$
|
111,806
|
$
|
117,318
|
$
|
116,603
|
$
|
99,874
|
$
|
109,252
|
$
|
122,425
|
$
|
139,592
|
$
|
90,785
|
$
|
114,824
|
$
|
128,262
|
$
|
1,380,375
|3b Sell value
|
$
|
106,747
|
$
|
122,590
|
$
|
112,874
|
$
|
117,179
|
$
|
115,399
|
$
|
100,608
|
$
|
108,207
|
$
|
121,878
|
$
|
136,917
|
$
|
91,534
|
$
|
111,883
|
$
|
126,175
|
$
|
1,371,990
|3c Total
|
$
|
214,740
|
$
|
244,229
|
$
|
224,680
|
$
|
234,497
|
$
|
232,003
|
$
|
200,481
|
$
|
217,459
|
$
|
244,303
|
$
|
276,509
|
$
|
182,319
|
$
|
226,707
|
$
|
254,438
|
$
|
2,752,365
|#4 - Total trade expense, including commissions and fees, relative to Daily VWAP
|4a Buys (2a-3a)
|
($
|
30.1
|
)
|
$
|
15.6
|
$
|
44.4
|
($
|
58.5
|
)
|
($
|
13.5
|
)
|
$
|
63.6
|
($
|
31.6