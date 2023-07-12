Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE: PNW) announced today that it plans to release its 2023 second-quarter financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

That same day at noon ET (9 a.m. Arizona time), management will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss financial results and recent developments.

To access the live session:

Join the webcast at www.pinnaclewest.com/presentations for audio of the call and slides; or

Dial (888) 506-0062 or (973) 528-0011 for international callers and enter participant access code 804430.

To access the replay:

Visit www.pinnaclewest.com/presentations within 30 days for the webcast recording.

An audio recording will be available by phone until 11:59 p.m. ET, Thursday, August 10, 2023, by calling (877) 481-4010 in the U.S. and Canada or (919) 882-2331 internationally and entering replay passcode 48638.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of approximately $24 billion, about 6,300 megawatts of generating capacity and nearly 5,900 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service, the company provides retail electricity service to more than 1.3 million Arizona homes and businesses. For more information about Pinnacle West, visit the company’s website at pinnaclewest.com.

