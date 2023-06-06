Ryan Specialty (NYSE: RYAN), a leading international specialty insurance firm, is pleased to announce that it completed the acquisition of certain assets of Point6 Healthcare, LLC (“Point6”), a distributor of medical stop loss insurance, pharmacy solutions, and complex claims management on behalf of retail brokers and third party administrators. Previous announcement dated June 6, 2023.

About Ryan Specialty

Founded in 2010, Ryan Specialty is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Ryan Specialty provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter with delegated authority from insurance carriers. Ryan Specialty’s mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. ryanspecialty.com

