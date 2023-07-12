American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) and American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) announced today that AFG completed the purchase of Crop Risk Services (“CRS”) from AIG.

CRS is a primary crop insurance general agent based in Decatur, Illinois, and the seventh largest provider of multi-peril crop insurance in the United States, based on 2022 premiums. American Financial Group’s Great American Insurance Group has been providing crop-hail coverage since 1915 and began writing multi-peril crop insurance in 1980 after Congress authorized the program. Great American’s Crop Division generated gross written premiums of approximately $1.8 billion in 2022 and is the fifth largest provider of multi-peril crop insurance in the United States. Following the transaction, Great American will remain the #5 ranked writer of U.S. crop insurance and the largest U.S.-owned participant in the United States multi-peril crop insurance program.

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as legal counsel for AFG. Evercore Group L.L.C. and Sidley Austin LLP acted as financial advisor and legal counsel, respectively, for AIG.

About American Financial Group, Inc.

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.

About AIG

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies offer insurance solutions that help businesses and individuals in approximately 70 countries and jurisdictions protect their assets and manage risks. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

