D&I Weekly News Round Up: Inclusion, Mental Health, and More

Author's Avatar
2 days ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2023 / Ericsson:

Originally published by Ericsson

Caroline Berns, Head of Diversity & Inclusion and Talent Acquisition, MMEA

Welcome to the latest edition of our Diversity & Inclusion News Round up. Today we are talking about EU's new pay transparency directive, the 4-day workweek, a TED Talk on anxiety, and a World Down Syndrome Day campaign worth watching.

Future of work

When the UK finalized their 4-day workweek pilot, over 90% of the participating companies decided to continue with the model - but for a few companies, it didn't work out. Interesting article looking at the other side of the 4-day workweek.

Gender pay gap

According to the European Parliament, on average, women in the EU earn 13% less than men for doing the same job. On Thursday, the European Parliament approved the new EU pay transparency directive, aiming to narrow the gender pay gap. Read more here.

Mental health

"How to calm your anxiety, from a neuroscientist" is an interesting new TED Talk from Wendy Suzuki, sharing two evidence-based activities that can help to manage anxiety.

Inclusion

The 21st of March was World Down Syndrome Day. CoorDown, the Italian non-profit that promotes and protects the rights of people with Down syndrome, launched another campaign worth watching: "Ridiculous Excuses not to be Inclusive".

About Ericsson

Ericsson is one of the leading providers of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to service providers. We enable the full value of connectivity by creating game-changing technology and services that are easy to use, adopt, and scale, making our customers successful in a fully connected world.

Our comprehensive portfolio ranges across Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services and Emerging Business; powered by 5G and IoT platforms.

7e81f470-58cb-4fd7-8e18-1302a0644be0.png

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ericsson on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Ericsson
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ericsson
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Ericsson



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765259/DI-Weekly-News-Round-Up-Inclusion-Mental-Health-and-More

img.ashx?id=765259
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.