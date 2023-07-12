Rent-A-Center Store Manager Jeremy Schwenk and his sales team are pleased to offer the residents of Clinton an option when it comes to acquiring ownership of high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics and computers.

The new Rent-A-Center store is located at 1933 N 2000 W, Ste. 5 in Clinton, Utah. To welcome Rent-A-Center to its new neighborhood, members of the Clinton community are invited to attend a grand opening celebration on Friday, July 7 at 10 a.m. MDT. The public will have the opportunity to shop the store’s merchandise during the grand opening event.

In conjunction with the grand opening ceremony, Rent-A-Center will be giving away a 70” Skyworth 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV, valued at $799.99. To enter, simply visit the store during the grand opening. No purchase is necessary.

As a part of Rent-A-Center’s mission to give back to those in need, the new store will contribute $2,000 to the Canines with a Cause, a local organization dedicated to rescuing shelter dogs and placing them with disabled military veterans to then become psychiatric service or assistance dogs.

Rent-A-Center operates 12 locations in Utah. This location in Clinton will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) is an omni-channel platform company committed to elevating financial opportunity for all through innovative, inclusive, and technology-driven financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of consumers. The Company’s customer-facing operating units include industry-leading brands such as Rent-A-Center® and Acima® that facilitate consumer transactions across a wide range of store-based and digital retail channels, including over 2,400 company branded retail units across the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Upbound Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Upbound.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230703787574/en/