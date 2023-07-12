BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU) announced today that financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 will be made public in a news release on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 prior to the market opening.

A conference call to discuss quarterly results will be held at 9:00 a.m. ET that day with Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rajinder P. Singh, Chief Financial Officer, Leslie N. Lunak and Chief Operating Officer, Thomas M. Cornish. The earnings release and supplemental information will be available on BankUnited’s Investor Relations page prior to the call at https://ir.bankunited.com.

The live webcast can be accessed via the Event Calendar section of the Investor Relations page at https://ir.bankunited.com/event-calendar. The Company suggests participants to sign in at least 15 minutes in advance of the call.

To participate by telephone, participants will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN number upon completion of registration at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe6f3323769d343d48b39c8774b18f417.

For those unable to join the live event, an archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations page at https://ir.bankunited.com approximately two hours following the live webcast.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU), with total assets of $37.2 billion at March 31, 2023 is the bank holding company of BankUnited, N.A., a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida that provides a full range of banking and related services to individual and corporate customers through banking centers located in the state of Florida, New York metropolitan area and Dallas, Texas and a comprehensive suite of wholesale products to customers through an Atlanta office focused on the Southeast region. BankUnited also offers certain commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms. For additional information, call (877) 779-2265 or visit www.BankUnited.com. BankUnited can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/BankUnited.Official and on Twitter @BankUnited.

