Further to its announcement that it has completed the Federal Reserve’s 2023 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (“CCAR”) stress test process, Citi today disclosed its Dodd-Frank Act Stress test results, which can be found on the company’s website at https://www.citigroup.com/global/investors/events-and-presentations. Citi also announced that it has initiated dialogue with the Federal Reserve to understand differences in Non-Interest Income (Non-Interest Revenue per Citi’s Financial Reporting presentation) over the nine-quarter stress period between the Federal Reserve’s CCAR results and Citi’s Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test results.

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

Certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. Citi’s final Stress Capital Buffer requirement and actual capital levels and capital actions (including common stock dividends) may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors. These factors include, among others: elevated interest rates and the impacts on macroeconomic conditions, customer and client behavior, as well as Citi’s funding costs; potential recessions in the U.S., Europe and other countries; revisions to the U.S. Basel III rules; continued elevated levels of inflation and its impacts; Citi’s ability to execute against its transformation and other strategic initiatives, including consummation of its remaining exits and wind-downs; potential increased regulatory requirements and costs, and potential impacts to macroeconomic conditions, as a result of recent bank failures; and the precautionary statements included in this release. These factors also consist of those contained in Citi's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the "Risk Factors" section of Citi's 2022 Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Citi speak only as to the date they are made, and Citi does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

