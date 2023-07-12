Financial Institutions, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

2 days ago
WARSAW, N.Y., July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Five Star Bank, SDN Insurance Agency, LLC, and Courier Capital, LLC, will release results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 after the market closes on July 27, 2023.

Management will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast on July 28, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Martin K. Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer, and W. Jack Plants II, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. The live webcast will be available in listen-only mode on the Company’s website at www.FISI-Investors.com. Within the United States, listeners may also access the call by dialing 1-833-470-1428 and providing the access code 588237. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About Financial Institutions, Inc.
Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) is an innovative financial holding company with approximately $6.0 billion in assets offering banking, insurance and wealth management products and services through a network of subsidiaries. Its Five Star Bank subsidiary provides consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses throughout Western and Central New York and its Mid-Atlantic commercial loan production office serves the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. region. SDN Insurance Agency, LLC provides a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients, while Courier Capital, LLC offers customized investment management, financial planning and consulting services to individuals and families, businesses, institutions, non-profits and retirement plans. Learn more at five-starbank.com and FISI-investors.com.

For additional information contact:
Kate Croft
Director of Investor and External Relations
(716) 817-5159
[email protected]


