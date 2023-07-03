Insider Sell: Accuray Inc President Suzanne Winter Sells 17,085 Shares

On July 3, 2023, Suzanne Winter, President of Accuray Inc (

ARAY, Financial), sold 17,085 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend, as over the past year, Winter has sold a total of 64,923 shares of Accuray Inc, without making any purchases.

Suzanne Winter is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the medical technology industry. As President of Accuray Inc, she plays a pivotal role in the company's strategic direction and operational execution. Her insider trading activities, therefore, are of significant interest to investors and market watchers.

Accuray Inc is a leading provider of innovative radiation oncology systems. The company designs, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. Accuray's advanced medical technologies are designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

The insider transaction history for Accuray Inc shows a clear trend of insider selling. Over the past year, there have been 14 insider sells and no insider buys. This could be a signal that insiders believe the company's stock is currently overvalued, or it could simply reflect personal financial decisions by the insiders.

1675987813515919360.png

The stock was trading at $3.82 per share on the day of Winter's recent sale, giving Accuray Inc a market cap of approximately $361.94 million. The GuruFocus Value for the stock is $3.21, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19.

1675987829085175808.png

The GF Value is a proprietary estimate of intrinsic value developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

While the recent insider selling activity at Accuray Inc may raise some eyebrows, it's important for investors to consider the broader context. The company's stock is currently trading above its GF Value, suggesting that it may be overvalued. However, investors should also consider other factors, such as the company's financial health, growth prospects, and the overall market conditions before making investment decisions.

As always, insider trading activities should be viewed as one piece of the puzzle when evaluating a company. It's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider a wide range of factors before making investment decisions.

