Chief Commercial Officer, Maria Pardee, Announces Retirement From TELUS International After a Successful 30-Year Career in the Technology Industry

1 day ago
TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands, today announced that Maria Pardee, Chief Commercial Officer, will retire from her executive role effective December 31, 2023. Maria joined the company in February 2021, bringing with her more than 25 years of leadership experience in the technology industry, specializing in enterprise digital transformation and infrastructure managed services deals.

“Over the course of her career with TELUS International, Maria has helped our company further develop our robust network of strategic relationships with clients and digital CX industry stakeholders and create a customer focused sales team selling integrated solutions to our clients,” said Jeff Puritt, President and CEO, TELUS International. “Throughout her tenure with TELUS International, Maria also demonstrated her passion and commitment to advancing inclusive communities for tech leaders, advocating for and upholding DEI initiatives and lending her time and expertise to mentor women in STEM. On behalf of our 75,000 global team members, I would like to express our collective gratitude for her contributions to our company and her commitment to making a meaningful difference in the communities where we operate around the world.”

Through the end of 2023, Ms. Pardee will continue to support the ongoing evolution of the company’s commercial team, which will include facilitating a smooth transition to her successor. Ms. Pardee will serve as a strategic advisor to TELUS International through the end of 2024.

About TELUS International

TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys, enabling them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International’s integrated solutions span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, IT lifecycle including managed solutions, intelligent automation and end-to-end AI data solutions including computer vision capabilities, as well as omnichannel CX and trust and safety solutions including content moderation. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across strategic industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others.

TELUS International’s unique caring culture promotes diversity and inclusivity through its policies, team member resource groups and workshops, and equal employment opportunity hiring practices across the regions where it operates. Since 2007, the company has positively impacted the lives of more than 1.2 million citizens around the world, building stronger communities and helping those in need through large-scale volunteer events and charitable giving. Five TELUS International Community Boards have provided $5.2 million in funding to grassroots charitable organizations since 2011. Learn more at: telusinternational.com.

