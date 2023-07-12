LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2023 / Ternium S.A. ( NYSE:TX , Financial) today completed, together with Confab, a subsidiary of its affiliate Tenaris S.A., the previously announced acquisition of 68.7 million ordinary shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - USIMINAS ("Usiminas") from Nippon Steel Corporation, Mitsubishi and MetalOne (the "NSC group"), pro rata to their current participations in the T/T group within Usiminas control group, at a price of BRL10 per ordinary share.

Pursuant to the transaction, Ternium paid $118.7 million in cash for 57.7 million ordinary shares, increasing its participation in the Usiminas control group to 51.5%. As previously announced, upon closing of the transaction, the Usiminas shareholders agreement was amended and restated to reflect a revised governance for Usiminas. As a result, Ternium will fully consolidate Usiminas balance sheet and results of operations in its consolidated financial statements beginning in July 2023.

