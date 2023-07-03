On July 3, 2023, Rajendra Kanuru, the Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary of Generac Holdings Inc ( GNRC, Financial), sold 250 shares of the company. This move has sparked interest among investors and market analysts, prompting a closer look at the company's insider trading trends and its current valuation.

Who is Rajendra Kanuru?

Rajendra Kanuru is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the energy sector. As the EVP, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary of Generac Holdings Inc, Kanuru plays a crucial role in the company's strategic decision-making process. His recent sale of 250 shares has raised eyebrows, given his insider status and deep understanding of the company's operations and market position.

About Generac Holdings Inc

Generac Holdings Inc is a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products. The company serves residential, light commercial, industrial, oil & gas, and construction markets. Generac's wide range of power products includes portable, residential, commercial and industrial generators, and other engine powered products. The company's headquarters are in Waukesha, Wisconsin, USA.

Insider Trading Analysis

Over the past year, Rajendra Kanuru has sold a total of 250 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale represents a continuation of this trend. The broader insider transaction history for Generac Holdings Inc shows a total of 1 insider buy and 11 insider sells over the past year.

The above image illustrates the trend of insider transactions. The high number of insider sells compared to buys could be a signal for investors to exercise caution. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company. Executives sell shares for a variety of reasons, including personal financial planning needs.

Generac Holdings Inc Valuation

On the day of Rajendra Kanuru’s recent sale, shares of Generac Holdings Inc were trading at $149.15, giving the company a market cap of $9.37 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 38.42, significantly higher than the industry median of 22.84 and above the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently trading at a premium compared to its peers and its own historical averages.

Despite the high P/E ratio, the GuruFocus Value of $347.37 indicates that Generac Holdings Inc is significantly undervalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.43 supports this assessment. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the recent insider sell by Rajendra Kanuru might raise some eyebrows, the company's strong fundamentals and undervalued status according to the GF Value suggest that Generac Holdings Inc still holds potential for investors. As always, investors are advised to do their own research and consider their investment goals and risk tolerance before making investment decisions.