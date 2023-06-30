Insider Sell: Co-CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8241 Shares of Atlassian Corp

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

On June 30, 2023, Michael Cannon-Brookes, Co-CEO, Co-Founder, and 10% Owner of Atlassian Corp (

TEAM, Financial), sold 8241 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions Cannon-Brookes has made over the past year, selling a total of 1578262 shares and purchasing none.

1676078426093518848.png

Michael Cannon-Brookes is a prominent figure in the tech industry, known for co-founding Atlassian Corp, a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software. The company's products assist teams in organizing, discussing, and completing their work. It serves a wide range of industries, including software, media, education, and government sectors.

The insider transaction history for Atlassian Corp shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 401 insider sells and no insider buys. This could be a signal to investors about the company's future prospects, although it's important to note that insider selling doesn't necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company. Executives sell shares for a variety of reasons, including personal financial planning and diversification.

1676078442145120256.png

Atlassian Corp's shares were trading at $166.91 on the day of Cannon-Brookes's recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $43.071 billion. Despite the insider selling, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $403.77, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.41.

The GF Value is a proprietary estimate of intrinsic value developed by GuruFocus, based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. In the case of Atlassian Corp, the low price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests that the stock may be a good buy for value investors.

However, investors should always consider the broader context when interpreting insider transactions. While the recent insider selling at Atlassian Corp may raise some eyebrows, it's also important to consider the company's overall financial health, market position, and future growth prospects. As always, a balanced and thorough analysis is key when making investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.