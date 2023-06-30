On June 30, 2023, Michael Cannon-Brookes, Co-CEO, Co-Founder, and 10% Owner of Atlassian Corp ( TEAM, Financial), sold 8241 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions Cannon-Brookes has made over the past year, selling a total of 1578262 shares and purchasing none.

Michael Cannon-Brookes is a prominent figure in the tech industry, known for co-founding Atlassian Corp, a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software. The company's products assist teams in organizing, discussing, and completing their work. It serves a wide range of industries, including software, media, education, and government sectors.

The insider transaction history for Atlassian Corp shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 401 insider sells and no insider buys. This could be a signal to investors about the company's future prospects, although it's important to note that insider selling doesn't necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company. Executives sell shares for a variety of reasons, including personal financial planning and diversification.

Atlassian Corp's shares were trading at $166.91 on the day of Cannon-Brookes's recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $43.071 billion. Despite the insider selling, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $403.77, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.41.

The GF Value is a proprietary estimate of intrinsic value developed by GuruFocus, based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. In the case of Atlassian Corp, the low price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests that the stock may be a good buy for value investors.

However, investors should always consider the broader context when interpreting insider transactions. While the recent insider selling at Atlassian Corp may raise some eyebrows, it's also important to consider the company's overall financial health, market position, and future growth prospects. As always, a balanced and thorough analysis is key when making investment decisions.