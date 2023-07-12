Alba Chairman visits Mitsubishi Heavy Industries facilities in Japan

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image
MP150.jpg


MANAMA, Bahrain, July 4, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), announced that a high level delegation from Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) completed a successful visit to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' headquarters in Japan, where they met with senior executives from the Energy Systems domain at the company's Tokyo and Takasago facilities.

MHI230704-1.jpg
Group photo at MHI's headquarters

MHI230704-2.jpg
Group photo at Takasago Machinery Works


"We are very excited to witness first-hand the JAC Advanced Gas Turbine (GT), the first of its kind in the world GT manufactured for a primary aluminium smelter, ready to be shipped to Bahrain for Alba's Power Station 5 (PS5) Block 4 Project," stated Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C.'s Chairman of the Board Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa during his recent field-tour to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' Takasago Machinery Works and Hydrogen Park, in Hyogo Prefecture - Japan.

Alba's Chairman of the Board led Alba's delegation, comprising the Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali and Chief Power Officer Amin Sultan, in this visit to Japan, which also included a stopover to MHI's headquarters in Tokyo to discuss matters of mutual interest to include Block 4 of Power Station 5 as well as potential areas of collaboration such as sustainable technologies that are currently part of MHI's portfolios and its power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Power.

Alba's delegation met with Mr. Toshiyuki Hashi, Executive Vice President, President and CEO, Energy Systems, Mr. Takashi Tozawa, Senior Fellow, Senior General Manager, GTCC Business Division of Energy Systems and other GTCC business executives.

Adding further, Alba's Chairman of the Board Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa stated: "We are pleased with the on-schedule progress of PS5 Block 4 Expansion Project, which once completed in Q4 2024, will be a turnaround in Alba's ESG journey as it will reduce our overall GHG emissions, thus setting the benchmark in terms of sustainable and efficient power generation in the aluminium industry."

Alba's PS5 Block 4 Expansion Project is the addition of a fourth Block of similar configuration with 680.9 megawatts (MW) M701JAC Gas Turbine Combined Cycle and includes tie into the existing 220kV Substation. Once operational in Q4 2024, Block 4 will increase the nameplate capacity of PS5 Complex from 1,800 MW to 2,481 MW and reduce its overall GHG emissions intensity ratio by 0.5x, thus supporting the Company in its race to decarbonization.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Toshiyuki Hashi, stated on behalf of MHI: "We are very honored to welcome the distinguished senior Alba delegation to our headquarters in Tokyo and to our Takasago Machinery Works and Hydrogen Park site. As leaders in clean and hydrogen-ready power generation technology, MHI is proud to provide our latest advancements to support Alba's goals of ensuring a reliable and efficient power supply, while continuously enhancing its operational excellence and productivity. Together, we are driving the industry forward to a decarbonized future with clean energy solutions that not only reduce environmental impact but also pave the way for a sustainable and prosperous tomorrow. This visit further strengthens our partnership and reinforces our commitment to support our industrial partners accelerate their energy transition, particularly in the hard-to-abate sectors."

MHI's Takasago Machinery Works is a one-of-a-kind-facility for the manufacturing of Mitsubishi Power's cutting-edge gas turbines. To ensure the reliability and performance of advanced class gas turbines, they undergo rigorous and long-term testing and verification under the same conditions as that of an actual power plant at Mitsubishi Power's ultramodern, grid-connected T-Point 2 facility. The co-located Takasago Hydrogen Park is the world's first center for the validation of hydrogen-related technologies, from hydrogen production to power generation.

As part of the Energy Transition strategy, MHI group is building a value chain for hydrogen, from production to use, through the further integration and advancement of the existing energy structure and hydrogen-related technologies. By further developing this approach and linking it to many different types of industries centered on hydrogen, MHI aims to establish a "hydrogen ecosystem" that will form the basis of a sustainable society and accelerate its commercialization through verification at Takasago Hydrogen Park.

Source: Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.

Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.