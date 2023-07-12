BEIJING, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) ( NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today provides its sales volume results for the second quarter 2023.



2Q 2023 2Q 2022 1H 2023 1H 2022 China Market 178,567 180,299 260,085 329,286 International Markets 33,429 28,558 46,318 43,230 Total 211,996 208,857 306,403 372,516

In the second quarter of 2023, NIU sold 211,996 units, including e-motorcycles, e-mopeds, e-bicycles, kick-scooters and e-bikes. The number of units sold in China market and international markets were 178,567 and 33,429, respectively.

In China market, our new products have generated significant buzz since their launch in May, collectively accounting for over 60% of our total sale volume in the second quarter. Among them, the MQiL model stands out as another flagship premium electric bicycle that effectively addresses users’ mileage anxiety by offering a maximum riding range of 170km. During the "618 Shopping Festival", the MQiL ranked first in the "Top New Electric Bicycles" chart on JD.com, contributing one-third of the total sales volume for the quarter. For our mid-end product lines, we adopted an innovative approach that utilizes the same platform to build G400(light e-motorcycle) and G400T(electric bicycle), offering more flexible choices to our customers while optimizing production efficiency for the company.

Our sales in the international markets achieved significant growth in the second quarter, with the micro-mobility sector recording a total sales volume of more than 30,000 units, representing an impressive 48.3% year-over-year increase. Our remarkable sales growth was complemented by our key kick-scooter products receiving prestigious international awards. Specifically, our KQi2 and KQi Youth+ models won the iF Design Award 2023, while the KQi3 Pro was selected as the Gold Winner 2023 of the New York Product Design Award in "Vehicle Technologies" category. We believe that these accolades not only underscore the exceptional quality and innovation of our products, but will undoubtedly continue to boost our sales in the future.

Our sales volume count disclosed above is based on the delivery from our manufacturing facility, which may vary slightly from the sales volume measured from a financial accounting and reporting point of view. NIU’s sales volume represents only one measure of the company’s financial performance and should not be relied upon as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including revenues from accessories, spare parts and services, cost of sales, operating expenses, etc.

About NIU

As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles and kick-scooters. NIU has a diversified product portfolio that caters to the various demands of our users and addresses different urban travel scenarios. NIU’s product portfolio comprises its (i) six electric scooter and motorcycle series, RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova, (ii) two micro-mobility series, including kick-scooter series, KQi, and e-bike series, BQi. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services. For more information, please visit www.niu.com.

