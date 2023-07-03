Booking.com Updates Expected Timing for European Commission DMA Notification

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AMSTERDAM, July 4, 2023

AMSTERDAM, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking.com confirmed today that it remains engaged in constructive discussions with the European Commission on the applicability of the Digital Markets Act ("DMA") to its business, and looks forward to continuing this dialogue. With respect to the July 3, 2023 deadline for companies to notify as to whether they fall under the gatekeeper presumption under the DMA, Booking.com has determined that due to the negative impact of COVID-19 on its business, it does not meet the criteria set out in the regulation and as a result the regulation does not require the submission of a formal notification. This has been communicated to and discussed with the European Commission. The company expects that these thresholds will likely be met at the end of 2023, in which case the company would expect to notify the European Commission of that fact within the required deadlines.

About Booking.com:
Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com's mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com's marketplace seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences every day. For more information, follow @bookingcom on social media or visit globalnews.booking.com.

Information About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which reflect the views of management regarding current expectations based on currently available information about future events. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements included in this press release, refer to Booking Holdings Inc.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Source: Booking Holdings

#BKNG_Corporate

favicon.png?sn=NY47604&sd=2023-07-04 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bookingcom-updates-expected-timing-for-european-commission-dma-notification-301869334.html

SOURCE Booking Holdings

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY47604&Transmission_Id=202307040430PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY47604&DateId=20230704
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.