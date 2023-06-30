Insider Buying: CFO Reinhard Kandera Acquires 12,000 Shares of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

On June 30, 2023, Reinhard Kandera, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc (

HOOK, Financial), made a significant insider purchase of 12,000 shares of the company. This move has sparked interest among investors and analysts alike, as insider buying often signals an optimistic future outlook from those most familiar with the company.

Who is Reinhard Kandera?

Reinhard Kandera is the CFO of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. He has a wealth of experience in the financial sector, particularly in the pharmaceutical industry. His insider trades over the past year show a clear pattern of confidence in the company, with Kandera purchasing a total of 12,000 shares and selling none.

About HOOKIPA Pharma Inc

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform that is designed to reprogram the body's immune system.

Insider Buying and Stock Price Relationship

Insider buying is often seen as a positive sign for potential investors, as it indicates that those with an intimate knowledge of the company believe in its future success. Over the past year, there has been one insider buy from HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, with no insider sells, suggesting a positive sentiment within the company.

1676169008140779520.png

The stock was trading at $0.88 per share on the day of Kandera's recent purchase, giving the company a market cap of $66.181 million. Despite the relatively low share price, the company's GF Value stands at $1.95, indicating that the stock may be undervalued.

Valuation and GF Value

The GF Value is a unique valuation model developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.45, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc's stock appears to be a possible value trap, warranting careful consideration from investors.

1676169023722618880.png

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity from CFO Reinhard Kandera, coupled with the company's seemingly undervalued stock, presents an interesting opportunity for potential investors. However, as always, thorough research and careful consideration are advised before making any investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.