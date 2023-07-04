Hansa Biopharma AB recognizes a write-up of SEK 1.430 billion in intangible assets related to Idefirix in the financial statements of the parent company - no impact on the consolidated financials

LUND, Sweden, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma AB (publ.) (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA), a pioneer in enzyme technology for rare immunological conditions, announces today that, in accordance with chapter 4, 6§ of the Swedish Annual Accounts Act (1995:1554) and RFR 2, it has elected to recognize a write-up of SEK 1.430 billion in intangible assets in the statutory financial statements of the parent company Hansa Biopharma AB.

The write-up relates to Idefirix®, that has received a conditional market authorization in the European Union (EU)/EEA and United Kingdom (UK) for the desensitization treatment of highly sensitized adult kidney transplant patients with a positive crossmatch against an available deceased donor. After the write-up, the asset will have a gross value of 1.500 billion SEK in the financial statements of Hansa Biopharma AB. The write-up will increase the restricted shareholder equity in Hansa Biopharma AB by SEK 1.430 billion. The write-up results in a taxable temporary difference for which a deferred tax liability of SEK 0.295 billion is recognized, with a corresponding decrease in restricted shareholder equity. As a result of recognizing the deferred tax liability Hansa has recognized a deferred tax asset of SEK 0.295 billion through profit or loss, increasing unrestricted shareholder equity, related to previously unrecognized tax losses. The deferred tax liability and deferred tax asset are offset in the balance sheet.

The fair value of the asset has been independently determined by applying the so-called "income approach" which calculates the value on the basis of discounted future economic benefits expected to be provided by the asset.

The intangible asset will be subject to regular amortization over its useful life, currently expected to be at least 10 years.

The write-up of the intangible asset will not impact the consolidated IFRS financial statements of the Hansa Group.

Baker & McKenzie Amsterdam NV acted as the independent valuation expert and Fenix Advisory AB acted as accounting advisor.

This press release constitutes inside information that Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

