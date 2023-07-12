Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) announced that today, Bradley Runkel was promoted from sales engineer to the vice president of its Service Partner Network (SPN) program to assist in its management, growth and development as it continues to spread across the United States.

Bradley Runkel, Vice President of the Service Partner Network, commented, "I feel honored to be promoted to such a role and look forward to growing the SPN network as its Vice President. I am excited to continue helping people nationwide start their own mobile laser cleaning business while introducing our state-of-the-art technology to critical markets and industries."

In this role, Runkel will use his 15 years of experience as a sales professional to grow the SPN network across the United States. Before serving in this role, he worked as a sales engineer for Laser Photonics, where he demonstrated his ability as an exceptional salesman and leader with a passion for working with SPN members looking to start their own mobile laser cleaning business. Through his work, he aims to bring Laser Photonics technology to every state in the country so that industry professionals can easily adopt the company's cutting-edge industrial cleaning technology. For information on Laser Photonics and its available career opportunities please visit https://www.laserphotonics.com/join-our-team.

