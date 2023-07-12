Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), a global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (rtCGM) for people with diabetes, announced today that Health Canada has approved the next-generation Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System for people with all types of diabetes, ages two years and older.
Diabetes is a complex and burdensome condition affecting more than 3 million Canadians6. It requires around-the-clock management of glucose levels and daily treatment decisions to manage the disease. Health Canada approval of Dexcom G7 gives Canadians access to a game changing technology that makes managing diabetes easier, and has been shown to reduce hospitalizations and emergency room visits due to hypoglycemia by up to 42 per cent *,7.
“For more than two decades, Dexcom has had a singular focus on sensor technology, consistently working to evolve our CGM systems by listening to the needs of people with diabetes and their caregivers, making diabetes management easier for people around the world,” said André Côté, Vice President and General Manager, Dexcom Canada. “With our latest advancements in sensor technology and software integrations, we’re entering a new era of diabetes care with continuous glucose monitoring at the centre. Dexcom G7 builds on the innovation that our previous CGM systems have brought to the lives of Canadians. With greater accuracy, a simplified user experience, proven results and extensive digital connectivity, our next-generation Dexcom G7 will support greater quality of life and improved outcomes for people with diabetes, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring it to Canada by the end of 2023.”
Dexcom G7 introduces a powerful yet simple way to help users gain greater control of their diabetes, so that they can manage the disease more confidently. Its low-profile, all-in-one sensor and transmitter warms up two times faster than any other CGM on the market †,5 , and empowers users to see real-time glucose readings sent automatically to their compatible smart device‡ or receiver, without the need to scan or prick their finger routinely.§ Featuring a suite of customizable alerts, Dexcom G7 can warn of high or low glucose levels with a predictive urgent low alert to help avoid potentially dangerous hypoglycemic events, and can help users spend more time in range.**,2,3,4 Users can also share information with family, loved ones and care teams anywhere, anytime through industry-leading remote monitoring and reporting capabilities††.
“Real-time continuous glucose monitoring (rtCGM) has become the standard of care for many people living with diabetes, with clinical evidence supporting its effectiveness for reducing A1C, increasing time spent in the target glucose range, reducing the number of low glucose events and reducing the time spent with dangerous low glucose2,3,4,” said Alice Cheng, Endocrinologist at Trillium Health Partners, Credit Valley Hospital and St. Michael’s Hospital (Unity Health Toronto). “With approval of Dexcom G7, the newest glucose sensor to come to Canada, patients will have a new, simple to start and easy to use tool in their diabetes management toolbox to effectively manage their diabetes and make important health decisions backed by health data and proven results.”
Zooming into the new features and enhancements with Dexcom G7
The smallest Dexcom sensor ever – 60 per cent smaller than Dexcom G6 – with multiple approved wear locations, for more comfortable and discreet wear‡‡
An all-in-one sensor and transmitter, simplifying the entire CGM system and experience
30-minute sensor warm up, two times faster warmup than any other CGM for a quick, simple start 5,8
A 12-hour grace period to replace finished sensors for a more seamless transition between sessions, offering more convenience and flexibility to users
Improved alert customization5 to meet individual user needs and preferences
Redesigned and simplified mobile app with Dexcom Clarity integration§§,***
As the most connected CGM brand in the world†††,1, Dexcom is actively working with its insulin pump partners to integrate Dexcom G7 into current and future automated insulin delivery systems.
While approved by Health Canada, Dexcom G7 is not yet available for purchase. Dexcom Canada is working diligently to bring Dexcom G7 to Canadians living with diabetes by the end of 2023. To learn what’s new with Dexcom G7 and how to sign up to be the first to know when product becomes available, go to https://www.dexcom.com/G7Canada.
About Dexcom, Inc.
Dexcom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California in the United States, and with operations in Canada, Dexcom has emerged as a leader in diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.
