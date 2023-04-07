This summer, HEINZ is launching the ‘Hot Dogs Are Not a Contest’ movement to end the mistreatment of hot dogs – depriving them of necessary condiments – once and for all. Just minutes after the world’s most famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, the brand and six-time Hot Dog-Eating Contest Champion, Takeru Kobayashi, will rally for justice by giving runners-up a chance at redemption. The first losing finalist who eats a hot dog the right way – with love, admiration, and of course, HEINZ condiments – will win $10,000, matching the Hot Dog Eating Contest’s prize money.

While 94% of fans prefer their hot dogs covered in craveworthy condiments¹, every year, contestants continue to mistreat hundreds of franks. They dunk the buns in water and swallow dozens of hot dogs whole – all without condiments and the joy they bring. Now HEINZ, the irrational arbiter of hot dogs, is taking a stand against the horror in partnership with grassroots organizer, Francis Weiner and Kobayashi.

“After participating in this contest for many years, I can attest to the mistreatment of hot dogs first-hand and admit to doing it myself,” says Takeru Kobayashi, six-time Hot Dog-Eating Contest Champion. “I recognize now that I was woefully misguided, and I want to make it right by joining the movement. I am done with Hot Dog Eating Contests, and I encourage contestants and fans everywhere to see the light – hot dogs aren’t hot dogs without condiments.”

Immediately following The Hot Dog Eating Contest, HEINZ will give losing finalists a chance at redemption – by simply enjoying a hot dog properly – dressed in HEINZ condiments. The first runner-up to film themself savoring a hot dog with at least one HEINZ condiment and direct message it to the @Heinz Instagram will win. The prize includes $10,000 – a match to The Hot Dog Eating Contest’s official prize money – and all the condiment-filled bragging rights.2

“After recently launching our new global creative platform, ‘It Has to be HEINZ,’ this is a perfect moment to continue shining a light on the irrational love that fans have for HEINZ,” says Megan Lang, Director of Brand Communications, HEINZ. “There’s an entire contest dedicated to how people eat hot dogs. As the condiment category leader, we’re sure our fans agree that hot dogs are best when enjoyed with HEINZ.”

To “ketchup” on all of the properly eaten hot dog videos and join the movement, follow @Heinz and @Heinz_ca on Instagram and @Heinz_us and @heinz_ca on TikTok. For losing contestants looking to enter, find full rules and regulations at https://campaign.rtm.com/kraftheinzhotdogcontest/

