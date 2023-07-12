Churchill Files Amended Technical Report on Florence Lake

TORONTO, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Resources Inc. (“Churchill” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CRI) announces today that, as a result of a review by staff of the Ontario Securities Commission, the Company is issuing the following news release regarding the Company’s technical disclosure set out in the National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Florence Lake Nickel Property, Located on Labrador Inuit Lands in the Area Southwest of Postville, North-Central Labrador, Province of Newfoundland and Labrador” dated May 10, 2023 with an effective date of May 5, 2023 (the “Technical Report”) prepared for Churchill by Dr. Derek H.C. Wilton, P.Geo., FGC Jeremy S. Brett M.Sc., P.Geo. and Paul Sobie, P.Geo.

As a result of the appendices of the Technical Report incorporating excessive technical data and information concerning the Florence Lake property, the Company has amended the Technical Report to remove all such appendices. The Technical Report will be re-filed and be available under the issuer’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Churchill Resources Inc.

Churchill Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on high grade, magmatic nickel sulphides in Canada, principally at its prospective Taylor Brook and Florence Lake properties in Newfoundland & Labrador. The Churchill management team, board and its advisors have decades of combined management experience in mineral exploration and in the establishment of successful publicly listed mining companies, both in Canada and around the world. Churchill’s Taylor Brook and Florence Lake projects have the potential to benefit from the province’s large and diversified minerals industry, which includes world class nickel mines and processing facilities, and a well-developed mineral exploration sector with locally based drilling and geological expertise. The province was recently ranked 4th in the world for investment attractiveness by the Fraser Institute in its 2022 annual survey of mining and exploration companies.

Further Information
For further information regarding Churchill, please contact:
Churchill Resources Inc.
Paul Sobie, Chief Executive Officer
Tel.+1 416.365.0930 (o)
+1 647.988.0930 (m)
Email[email protected]
Alec Rowlands, Corporate Consultant
Tel. +1 416.721.4732 (m)
Email [email protected]


Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


