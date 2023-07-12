TORONTO, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CONSOLIDATED LITHIUM METALS INC. (TSXV: CLM; OTCQB: JORF; FRA: 2JR1) (“CLM” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has retained INFOR Financial Inc. (“INFOR Financial”) to provide market making services on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), in compliance the rules and policies of the TSXV.



Under the terms of the agreement, INFOR Financial will trade the Company’s common shares on the TSXV for the purpose of maintaining an orderly market and to provide liquidity. INFOR Financial is an arm’s length party from CLM that provides broker-dealer services and principally operates out of Toronto, Canada. As consideration for its services, CLM has agreed to pay INFOR Financial $10,000 per month for an indefinite term of no less than twelve months. Either party may terminate the agreement upon thirty days' prior written notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and INFOR Financial’s compensation does not include any securities of the Company. To the Company’s knowledge, as of the date of this press release, INFOR Financial and its directors and officers own, directly or indirectly, less than 1% of CLM’s shares. The engagement of INFOR Financial remains subject to approval of the TSXV.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (formerly known as Jourdan Resources Inc.) is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol “CLM” on the TSX Venture Exchange and “2JR1” on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company’s properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium’s Quebec lithium mine.

For more information:

Rene Bharti, Chief Executive Officer and President

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (416) 861-5800

www.jourdaninc.com

