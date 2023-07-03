Insider Sell: EVP, CMO & CSO Minang Turakhia Sells 988 Shares of iRhythm Technologies Inc

22 hours ago
On July 3, 2023, Minang Turakhia, the Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, and Chief Strategy Officer of iRhythm Technologies Inc (

IRTC, Financial), sold 988 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place over the past year.

iRhythm Technologies Inc is a digital healthcare company that provides ambulatory electrocardiogram and cardiac monitoring products. The company's flagship product, Zio XT, is a wearable patch that provides physicians with actionable data to diagnose and treat patients. iRhythm's innovative approach to cardiac monitoring has made it a leader in the digital health sector.

Over the past year, Turakhia has sold a total of 988 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is consistent with the overall insider transaction history of iRhythm Technologies Inc, which shows 19 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

The relationship between insider transactions and stock price can provide valuable insights into the company's performance and the confidence of its executives. In the case of iRhythm Technologies Inc, the consistent selling by insiders, including Turakhia, could be interpreted as a lack of confidence in the company's future performance. However, it's important to note that insider selling can occur for a variety of reasons, including personal financial planning, and does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook.

On the day of Turakhia's recent sell, iRhythm Technologies Inc's shares were trading at $103.48, giving the company a market cap of $3.17 billion. Despite the insider selling, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $159.83, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.65.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. In the case of iRhythm Technologies Inc, the GF Value suggests that the stock has significant upside potential, despite the recent insider selling.

In conclusion, while the insider selling by Turakhia and others at iRhythm Technologies Inc may raise some concerns, the stock's current valuation suggests that it could still be a good investment opportunity. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

