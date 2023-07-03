ANTA Group and Tsinghua University Present the 2nd Global Sportswear Design Award

18 hours ago
PR Newswire

QINGDAO, China, July 4, 2023

- Let the world savor the best of Chinese aesthetics

QINGDAO, China, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 3, 2023, Chinese sportswear giant ANTA Group and Tsinghua University joined forces to kick off the 2nd Global Sportswear Design Award (GSDA) at the Tsinghua (Qingdao) Academy of Arts and Science Innovation Research in Qingdao, China.

The high-profile creative competition, which attracts designers from around the world, aims to promote the "Healthy China" initiative, raise China's visibility in the world of sports, establish a collaborative mechanism between industry, academia, and research through interdisciplinary innovation, and provide impetus to China's sports sector to create internationally recognizable brands with global influence. The event will also serve to inspire anyone interested in fashion worldwide to experience what China is capable of when it comes to applying its aesthetic principles to sportswear design.

Lai Shixian, Co-CEO of ANTA Group, Chen Ke, COO of ANTA Group, Professor Lu Xiaobo from Tsinghua University who is also Vice President of China Artists Association and Management Committee Director of Tsinghua University-ANTA Group Joint Research Center ("the Center"), Professor Zhao Chao, Associate Dean of Academy of Arts & Design at Tsinghua University (AADTHU) and Dean of the Center, as well as other leaders from both sides, attended the GSDA academic forum and the GSDA annual ceremony. This event included industry innovation exchanges, the awards and achievements release for the first edition GSDA, customized digital collectibles release, and the kickoff of the second GSDA, making it an important milestone event in the exploration of future sportswear design.

Themed MOVEvolution - Insight into the Future, the award is designed to provide insight into trends in sportswear design and the driving force behind the evolution of sports fashion. The competition is also meant to serve as an exploration into the future of sports equipment and apparel through the in-depth integration of industry, academia, and research, promoting the power of original design.

ANTA Group has collaborated with the Chinese sports delegation for eight consecutive Olympic Games, providing competition equipment for 22 national teams. The company will continue to support Chinese athletes with sportswear for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou and the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. This shows that more outstanding and cutting-edge products will get a chance to be used in prestigious sporting events.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anta-group-and-tsinghua-university-present-the-2nd-global-sportswear-design-award-301869869.html

SOURCE Anta

