Rivian: A Surge in Deliveries Has Formed a Bull Trap

Rivian's stock surged as its deliveries topped expectations, but key risks remain

Author's Avatar
7 hours ago
Summary
  • Rivian beat market estimates for second-quarter deliveries.
  • Amazon announced it will roll out the first European Rivian vans in Germany.
  • The fundamentals of the stock show a dismal story.
Article's Main Image

After Rivian Automotive (

RIVN, Financial) shares surged nearly 18% on July 3 following its second-quarter deliveries report, I believe it has formed a bull trap. The electric vehicle sector is highly volatile Rivian itself is still unprofitable. Moreover, a broader analysis of the company reveals key business risks and weak fundamentals.

1676595582833000448.png

Rivian soars on latest deliveries report

According to Rivian's second-quarter deliveries report, it had 12,640 deliveries in the second quarter, beating Wall Street estimates. Analysts had expected deliveries of 11,000 for the quarter. The automaker also reiterated its full-year 2023 target for 50,000 deliveries.

In 2022, Rivian produced 24,337 vehicles and delivered 20,332 vehicles. It fell short of its stated goal of 25,000 for 2022, and now it's expecting double last year's estimates, which will be difficult to achieve. It's already behind schedule - Rivian delivered 7,946 vehicles in the first quarter of 2023. To reach the goal of 50,000, Rivian will need to deliver about 29,400 vehicles during the second half of 2023, or about 14,700 per quarter.

More positive news came when Amazon (

AMZN, Financial) announced that it will deploy its first European vans from Rivian in Germany over the coming weeks. Amazon has invested heavily in Rivian and previously placed a massive order of 100,000 vehicles back in 2019, though this massive order is still a long way from being fulfilled. Amazon will initially use 300 Rivian vans in Germany.

Rivian faces several business risks

Rivian is still in a nascent business phase as it started its first deliveries of its vehicles back in 2021. Manufacturing vehicles at scale requires a well-functioning supply chain and production processes. Delays or disruptions in the supply chain, such as component shortages or production issues, can impact the company's ability to deliver vehicles to customers and fulfill orders on time. Managing the supply chain effectively and ramping up production efficiently is critical for Rivian's success.

The EV industry is rapidly evolving, with advancements in battery technology, autonomous driving and other related technologies. Rivian needs to stay at the forefront of these developments to remain competitive. Falling behind in technological innovation could impact on the company's ability to attract customers and meet their expectations.

The widespread adoption of EVs is contingent on the development of charging infrastructure. While the charging network is expanding, inadequate infrastructure can limit the appeal and convenience of EVs, affecting customer adoption rates. Changes in government policies, regulations and incentives related to the automotive industry and EVs can significantly impact Rivian's operations, as can alterations in emissions standards, vehicle incentives, or subsidies.

Fostering a good brand image is also important. Consumer perception of EVs, including factors like range anxiety, charging infrastructure and overall reliability, can influence purchasing decisions. Building and maintaining a positive brand image, addressing customer concerns and ensuring high-quality products and customer service are essential for Rivian's success. Back in 2022, Rivian made a big mistake in this regard as it had to recall nearly all of its 13,000 vehicles on the road to fix a steering defect. Loosened fasteners could cause drivers to lose control of steering.

Rivian’s fundamentals reveal many hurdles

The EV industry is becoming increasingly competitive, with established automakers as well as new entrants vying for market share. Rivian faces competition from companies like Tesla (

TSLA, Financial) to Ford (F, Financial) and more. Sustaining market demand and differentiating its products in a highly competitive landscape is a significant challenge. With so much competition, strong fundamentals can be a huge advantage - but Rivian's fundamentals are weak.

Rivian has a GF Score of 19 out of 100, which suggests dismal prospects based on a historical study by GuruFocus. Though, investors should note that the GF Score for this stock is incomplete because there is not enough data to compute anything other than the financial strength and profitability ranks. This is a hallmark of a young and risky company.

1676599129288998912.png

The gross margin of -141.91%, operating margin of -301.71% and net margin of -292.63% show that Rivian is losing a lot of money, and also burns cash as it has a negative free cash flow trend.

Rivian will have to invest yet more money in its facilities and spend more cash to achieve its goal of doubling its vehicle production in 2023, despite constantly losing money. This should make the negative free cash flow problem even worse, as the company is not making profits yet selling its vehicles. At some point, a cash injection may be needed, and that will probably mean stock dilution, which will be bad news for the valuation of Rivian shares.

Rivian is a very risky EV stock that popped up on positive news, but the bigger picture is highly uncertain. The path to profitability will be very bumpy in an economic decline. For now, I do not think Rivian makes a compelling opportunity because of these reasons.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.