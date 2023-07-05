Aker BP second quarter 2023 trading update

FORNEBU, Norway, July 5, 2023

FORNEBU, Norway, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP (OSE: AKRBP) (OTCQX: AKRBF) (OTCQX: AKRBY) today announces its preliminary production and sales figures for the second quarter 2023.

The company's equity production for the period was 480.7 thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day (mboepd). This represents a new quarterly record for Aker BP, and the strong performance was driven by continued production ramp-up at Johan Sverdrup, as well as high production efficiency in general. Net volume sold in the quarter was 477.4 mboepd.

Volume (mboepd)

Q2-23

Q1-23

Q4-22

Q3-22

Net production

480.7

452.7

432.0

411.7

Overlift/(underlift)

(3.3)

(3.1)

(3.7)

(5.0)

Net volume sold

477.4

449.6

428.3

406.7

Of which liquids

408.9

384.1

362.2

342.2

Of which natural gas

68.5

65.5

66.0

64.5

Realised prices

Q2-23

Q1-23

Q4-22

Q3-22

Liquids (USD/boe)

76.8

78.4

86.6

101.1

Natural gas (USD/boe)

63.9

98.7

150.4

280.9

The company will release its second quarter 2023 report on 13 July 2023 at 07:00 CEST. At 08:30 CEST the same day, the management will present the results on a webcast available on www.akerbp.com/en. The presentation will be followed by an online Q&A session.

Contacts:
Kjetil Bakken, Head of IR, tel.: +47 918 89 889
Martin Seland Simensen, IR Officer, tel.: +47 416 92 087
Carl Christian Bachke, IR Officer, tel.: +47 909 80 848

