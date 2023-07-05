FORNEBU, Norway, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP (OSE: AKRBP) (OTCQX: AKRBF) (OTCQX: AKRBY) today announces its preliminary production and sales figures for the second quarter 2023.

The company's equity production for the period was 480.7 thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day (mboepd). This represents a new quarterly record for Aker BP, and the strong performance was driven by continued production ramp-up at Johan Sverdrup, as well as high production efficiency in general. Net volume sold in the quarter was 477.4 mboepd.

Volume (mboepd) Q2-23 Q1-23 Q4-22 Q3-22 Net production 480.7 452.7 432.0 411.7 Overlift/(underlift) (3.3) (3.1) (3.7) (5.0) Net volume sold 477.4 449.6 428.3 406.7 Of which liquids 408.9 384.1 362.2 342.2 Of which natural gas 68.5 65.5 66.0 64.5 Realised prices Q2-23 Q1-23 Q4-22 Q3-22 Liquids (USD/boe) 76.8 78.4 86.6 101.1 Natural gas (USD/boe) 63.9 98.7 150.4 280.9

The company will release its second quarter 2023 report on 13 July 2023 at 07:00 CEST. At 08:30 CEST the same day, the management will present the results on a webcast available on www.akerbp.com/en. The presentation will be followed by an online Q&A session.

