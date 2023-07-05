STOCKHOLM, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska, in a joint venture with Black & Veatch, has signed a contract with the Defence Infrastructure Organisation, acting on behalf of the U.S. Air Force, for the design and construction of a new facility at RAF Molesworth in Cambridgeshire, UK. Skanska's part of the contract is worth GBP 153M, about SEK 2.0 billion, which will be included in the order bookings for Europe for the third quarter of 2023.

Skanska will deliver US Air Force European Infrastructure Consolidation (EIC) works for the US military based at RAF Molesworth. The work involves a new two storey building along with supporting infrastructure and a warehouse facility.

Design work is due to begin immediately, with construction on site due to commence in the spring of 2024. The whole project is due to complete by the summer of 2028.

