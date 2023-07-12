Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / The Company announces that on 04 July 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 169,897,625 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 145,925 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 04 July 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
83,462
30,057
22,125
10,281
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 54.3800
£ 54.4000
£ 54.3800
£ 54.3400
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 53.9400
£ 53.9400
£ 53.9400
£ 53.9400
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 54.1280
£ 54.1388
£ 54.1304
£ 54.1301
