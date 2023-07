LUND, Sweden, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval will release second quarter earnings on July 20th at 07:30 am CEST. The conference call will start at 9:00 am CEST.

The conference call is hosted by Alfa Laval's President and CEO Tom Erixon and CFO Fredrik Ekström.

To participate in the conference call and ask questions, please register here:

https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=9351691&linkSecurityString=d61ce6c16

You can also follow the conference via a live webcast. A webcast link will be available on Alfa Laval - Investors.

Contacts:



Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations, Alfa Laval

Phone: +46 46 36 65 10

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90



Beata Ardhe

Executive Assistant, Alfa Laval

Phone: +46 46 36 65 26

Mobile: +46 709 36 65 26

www.alfalaval.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/905/3800293/2173200.pdf Invitation Q2 2023 July 5

