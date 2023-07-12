EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

Issuer Name

UK or Non-UK Issuer

2. Reason for Notification

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Details of the shareholder

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

6. Date on which Issuer notified

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

7.121196

0.035715

7.156911

86017724

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

5.003660

0.166058

5.169718

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

GB00BDHXPJ60

85587849

7.121196

85587849

7.121196%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Cash-settled Equity Swap

05/07/2023

05/07/2023

Cash

37340

0.003100

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/08/2023

02/08/2023

Cash

55645

0.004617

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/02/2024

02/02/2024

Cash

15931

0.001324

Cash-settled Equity Swap

03/04/2024

03/04/2024

Cash

80965

0.006732

Cash-settled Equity Swap

19/06/2024

19/06/2024

Cash

65000

0.005407

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/05/2024

02/05/2024

Cash

34303

0.002846

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/06/2024

04/06/2024

Cash

74474

0.006190

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/07/2024

02/07/2024

Cash

42483

0.003528

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/08/2024

02/08/2024

Cash

23734

0.001971

429875

0.035715%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

7.119532

7.155247%

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)

J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)

12. Date of Completion

13. Place Of Completion

