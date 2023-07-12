EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / i3 Energy plc ( AIM:I3E , Financial)( TSX:ITE , Financial), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, has been notified that on 4 July 2023, Majid Shafiq, CEO, purchased 196,318 ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares'), at a price of 12.7 pence per share.

As a result, following this transaction, Majid Shafiq now has a total beneficial interest, in aggregate, of 9,734,609 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.81% per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

The following notifications are made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation relating to certain transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibility:

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a.

Name

Majid Shafiq

2

Reason for notification

a.

Position/Status

CEO

b.

Initial notification/

Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

i3 Energy plc

b.

LEI

213800949OZA9QA9FS17

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification Code



Ordinary shares

ISIN: GB00BDHXPJ60

b.

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: 12.7 pence

Volume: 196,318

d.

Aggregated information





-Aggregated Volume

- Price

196,318

12.7 pence per share

e.

Date of the transaction

4 July 2023

f.

Place of the transaction

AIM

Notes to Editors:

i3 Energy is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada's most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.

The Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing 100% owned asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.

i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people, and capital management. The Company is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications for long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.

i3 Energy is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol I3E and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ITE. For further information on i3 Energy please visit https://i3.energy/.

This announcement does not contain inside information.

SOURCE: i3 Energy PLC