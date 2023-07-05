Persistent Unveils State-of-The-Art Private 5G Lab

Author's Avatar
12 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, July 5, 2023

Enables faster monetization of enterprise 5G solutions for operators, network equipment vendors, and ISVs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global Digital Engineering provider, recently inaugurated a state-of-the-art 5G Lab to provide a testing and development environment for network functions and product development activities for operators and network equipment vendors, as well as for Communications, Media, and IoT independent software vendors (ISVs). The Lab encourages interoperability and quick deployment to achieve faster monetization of 5G solutions. It will provide a setup to test end-to-end industry use cases in multi-cloud orchestration, Open RAN, MEC, and more.

Persistent_Systems_Logo.jpg

The 5G Lab in Pune, India, was inaugurated by Matt Price, Vice President of Engineering, Provider Mobility at Cisco Systems. The Lab will allow developers to conduct operator trials and integration tests. In addition, the Lab environment provides resources for quickly validating and improving interoperability and system-generated tests for pre-operator testing.

The Lab's primary focus is to facilitate the development of products and services that can take advantage of 5G's capabilities. It includes testing and demonstrating the ability of 5G applications to operate in a network environment that provides high-speed connectivity, low latency, and high reliability. The Lab provides a platform for 5G application providers to showcase their products and services, as well as demonstrate how 5G can enhance user experience and drive business growth.

According to a report by Juniper Research, over 80% of global operator-billed revenue is expected to be attributable to 5G connections by 2027. The report also projected that the number of 5G connections will grow to reach 3.2 billion by 2026, up from 310 million in 2020. The report further suggests that 5G network deployments will accelerate in the coming years, with more countries and service providers launching 5G networks to meet the growing demand for high-speed and low-latency services.

Persistent's 5G Lab will unite flagship network OEMs, ISVs, and a team of experts from Persistent's ecosystem to enable and support application providers with market-leading open-source solutions in a multi-vendor 5G test environment. The Lab supports the latest 5G-powered scenarios, including network slice management for private 5G, AI-powered closed loop autonomous network management, full stack observability, and industrial IoT. This initiative by Persistent and Cisco will enable key partners to showcase their 5G solutions and the impact of 5G on the industry.

Kuljesh Puri, Senior Vice President & General Manager – Communications, Media & Technology, Persistent:
"The primary objective of Persistent's 5G Lab is to enable Telecom clients to achieve faster time-to-market for their 5G solutions. The cutting-edge 5G Lab will empower operators as well as network and device OEMs by providing top-tier open-source solutions that offer a multi-vendor 5G test environment. We look forward to our partnership with Cisco to drive this initiative forward."

Matt Price, Vice President – Engineering , Provider Mobility, Cisco Systems:
"The global rollout of 5G is progressing rapidly, with the need for mMTC and uRLLC support for IoT use cases. As the demand for private 5G increases and IoT use cases become more advanced, there is a need for more innovative IoT solutions to be developed. This is where Persistent's 5G Lab comes in, providing an end-to-end ecosystem for 5G & IoT engineering, testing, and deployment."

About Persistent

With over 22,750 employees located in 21 countries, Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization. We work with the industry leaders including 14 of the 30 most innovative companies as identified by BCG, 8 of the top 10 largest banks in the US and India, and numerous innovators across the healthcare and software ecosystems. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, Persistent is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals.

www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit persistent.com/flcs

Media Contacts:

Emma Handler
Persistent Systems (Global)
+1 617 633 1635
[email protected]

Rhea Mistry
Archetype
+91 992 058 2926
[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022385/Persistent_Systems_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=IO49695&sd=2023-07-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/persistent-unveils-state-of-the-art-private-5g-lab-301869976.html

SOURCE Persistent Systems

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO49695&Transmission_Id=202307050406PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO49695&DateId=20230705
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.