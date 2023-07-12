Anaergia Affiliate Kent County Bioenergy Facility Awarded $5M Grant From State of Michigan

11 hours ago
Kent County Bioenergy Facility, LLC, a subsidiary of Anaergia Inc. (TSX: ANRG), has been awarded a US$5 million grant from the Michigan Public Service Commission in support of developing the Kent County Bioenergy Facility, a world-leading project in partnership with the Kent County Department of Public Works (DPW). The project is designed to increase recycling, reduce Kent County’s dependence on landfills, create jobs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and produce carbon-negative renewable fuel.

The total cost to implement the overall project is currently estimated to be approximately US$380 million. The grant from the State of Michigan is an important step in advancing this significant potential project.

Michigan’s Low Carbon Energy Infrastructure Enhancement and Development grants are given to projects that develop low carbon energy infrastructure and help move the state toward carbon neutrality.

“Kent County has a real opportunity to create a better world for future generations by building the Kent County Bioenergy Facility and Sustainable Business Park,” saidDar Baas, director at the Kent County Department of Public Works. “Thank you to the Michigan Public Service Commission for recognizing the importance of this project in helping achieve Kent County’s landfill diversion goals.”

Kent County Bioenergy Facility, planned as the anchor tenant at the greater Sustainable Business Park, is designed to help Kent County reach the ambitious goal of diverting 90% of trash from the local landfill by 2030. The facility is expected to initially divert over 50% of municipal solid waste while reducing methane emissions by recovering organic material in the waste and converting it into renewable natural gas and fertilizer. Non-degradable recyclable materials otherwise destined for a landfill would also be reclaimed.

“Over 40% of what is landfilled in the U.S. creates methane, a potent greenhouse gas that is responsible for at least 30% of global warming to date—so projects like the one being developed by Kent County Bioenergy Facility will do no less than help save the planet,” said Brett Hodson, CEO of Anaergia. “We are grateful that the Michigan Public Service Commission has provided these funds to help make this project happen, and we commend Kent County DPW for leading the way and serving as a scalable model for counties around the country to follow.”

This innovative facility is designed to help reduce Kent County’s dependence on landfills and put West Michigan on the map as a national leader in recycling, reducing waste, and curbing greenhouse gas emissions from landfills. The project is also expected to create jobs and attract investment from companies that can join the Sustainable Business Park and convert waste into usable products.

The Kent County DPW anticipates requesting approval from the Kent County Board of Public Works to move forward with the Kent County Bioenergy Facility project in July. The project would then go to the full Kent County Board of Commissioners for review and approval. If approved, the Kent County Bioenergy Facility project could be fully operational by early 2027.

About Kent County Department of Public Works

The Kent County Department of Public Works provides municipal solid waste disposal services to ensure the effective removal, storage, and disposal of residential and commercial solid waste through various facilities and programs, including Waste-to-Energy, Recycling and Education Center, North Kent Transfer Station and South Kent Landfill.

About Anaergia

Anaergia was created to eliminate a major source of greenhouse gases by cost effectively turning organic waste into RNG, fertilizer and water, using proprietary technologies. With a proven track record from delivering world leading projects on four continents, Anaergia is uniquely positioned to provide end-to-end solutions for extracting organics from waste, implementing high efficiency anaerobic digestion, upgrading biogas, producing fertilizer and cleaning water. Our customers are in the municipal solid waste, municipal wastewater, agriculture, and food processing industries. In each of these markets Anaergia has built many successful plants including some of the largest in the world. Anaergia owns and operates some of the plants it builds, and it also operates plants that are owned by its customers.

For further information please see: www.anaergia.com

For media relations please contact: Melissa Bailey, Director, Marketing & Corporate Communications, [email protected]

For investor relations please contact: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form dated April 10, 2023 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and the risks discussed in the Company’s MD&A dated May 11, 2023 for the first quarter of 2023. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

