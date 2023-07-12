Coherent Appoints Dr. Young-Kai Chen as Deputy Chief Technology Officer

PITTSBURGH, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and laser technology, today announced that Dr. Young-Kai (Y.K.) Chen has been appointed Deputy Chief Technology Officer (DCTO) of Coherent, reporting to CTO Dr. Julie Sheridan Eng.

“The appointment of Dr. Y.K. Chen as Deputy Chief Technology Officer leverages his deep experience as a distinguished scientist as well as his broad view of the technology opportunities gained from his time with Bell Labs and DARPA,” said Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., Chair and CEO. “As DCTO, Dr. Chen will work closely with Dr. Eng to chart the future technical direction of our company, including the creation of new materials for energy generation, transmission, and storage, basic research around next-generation quantum technologies, breakthroughs required for the sixth generation of wireless networks, and the adoption of digital technologies, machine learning, and artificial intelligence across our operations and in our products and services.”

Prior to being named DCTO, Dr. Chen was Chief Scientist in Coherent’s New Ventures and Wide-Bandgap Electronics Technologies group. Before joining Coherent in 2021, he was a program manager at DARPA, where he initiated and managed programs in advanced semiconductor electronics, secured communications, and artificial intelligence and machine learning processing. Dr. Chen was previously a senior director at Nokia Bell Labs, responsible for advanced research and technology development in high-speed electronics and optoelectronics including integrated lasers, silicon photonics, coherent optical data links, and wireless backhaul transceivers.

Dr. Chen received his Ph.D. from Cornell University in Electrical Engineering. He is a Fellow of Bell Labs, IEEE, and Optica (OSA); a member of the National Academy of Engineering; and recipient of the prestigious IEEE David Sarnoff Award and the Edison Patent Award. He has authored or co-authored three book chapters and over 190 journal articles, and holds 33 U.S. patents.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Contact

Mark Lourie
Vice President, Corporate Communications
[email protected]

