ArcelorMittal announces results of its XCarb™ Innovation Fund Accelerator Programme and invests $5 million in CHAR Technologies

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Strategic partnerships established with runners up Carbon Upcycling and D-CRBN

5 July 2023, 12:00 CET

ArcelorMittal (‘the Company’) today announces that CHAR Technologies (traded under YES:TSXV; CTRNF:OTC) has been selected as the winner of its inaugural XCarb Accelerator Programme, securing a $5 million investment through ArcelorMittal’s XCarb Innovation Fund.

ArcelorMittal launched the XCarb Accelerator Programme in mid-2022. The programme – a search for the best companies and brightest breakthrough technologies that hold the potential to accelerate the decarbonisation of the steel industry – received an overwhelmingly positive response, with over 90 start-ups from five different continents submitting applications across seven distinct technology domains1.

The Accelerator Programme winner, Ontario, Canada based CHAR Technologies (‘CHAR’), is developing a high temperature pyrolysis (‘HTP’) technology that transforms organic waste streams into one of two valuable energy outputs: a high-calorific value and hydrogen-rich syngas that can be used as a replacement for natural gas or to make green hydrogen; and biocarbon - made from the remaining solids after the HTP process - which can be used as a biochar fertiliser to improve soil health, a pollutant filter or as biocarbon to replace fossil coal in industrial processes.

ArcelorMittal’s Canadian flat steel operation, ArcelorMittal Dofasco, has been collaborating with CHAR to test the use of its biocarbon as a partial replacement for fossil coal in its steelmaking processes, with encouraging results. CHAR’s biocarbon enables an approximate 91 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to metallurgical coal and has been tested and validated by ArcelorMittal Dofasco since 2021. ArcelorMittal Dofasco has therefore signed a memorandum of understanding with CHAR for the purchase of biocarbon from CHAR’s Thorold, Ontario facility that will enable larger scale trials in the coming years.

Commenting, Irina Gorbounova, Head of the XCarb Innovation Fund, said:

We were delighted with the response to our inaugural Accelerator Programme, receiving high quality entries from many emerging technology companies. Selecting a final three was a tough challenge for our judging panel but I believe we have found a very worthy winner in CHAR.

I am especially pleased that not only are we investing in them, but we are already working alongside them, testing their product at one of our Canadian steel plants. This is one of the advantages of our Innovation Fund and our unique approach. We provide seed capital of course, but we also provide the industrial infrastructure and R&D collaboration that breakthrough technology companies need to bring their product to market.

I also want to mention Carbon Upcycling and D-CRBN, both of whom are developing exciting technologies. Their submissions were impressive, and we intend to work closely with them to support their journey as they continue to develop and market their respective technologies.”

Carbon Upcycling and D-CRBN were joint runners-up in the Programme. ArcelorMittal has established strategic partnerships with both companies, with its global research and development teams supporting the development of their technologies, and ArcelorMittal holding the option to invest in the future.

Carbon Upcycling focuses on circularity and carbon reduction in hard-to-abate sectors. Its practical carbon-tech integrates directly into industrial facilities, like steel and cement, to upcycle by-products and mineralize carbon - resulting in zero-carbon cement replacements. D-CRBN has developed a proprietary plasma-based carbon capture and utilisation (CCU) technology which recycles captured CO2 into value added products such as e-fuels, polymers and chemicals.

ArcelorMittal’s XCarb Innovation Fund launched in March 2021. Since launch it has invested over $160 million in seven companies that are developing technologies ranging from long-term battery storage to green hydrogen production to CCU, and more. Via the fund, ArcelorMittal is also an anchor partner in the

Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio) founded Breakthrough Energy’s Catalyst programme, committing $100 million over five years. To learn more about the XCarb Innovation Fund and its investments visit https://corporate.arcelormittal.com/climate-action/xcarb/xcarb-innovation-fund.

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 16 countries. In 2022, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $79.8 billion and crude steel production of 59 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 50.9 million metric tonnes.

Our purpose is to produce ever smarter steels that have a positive benefit for people and planet. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (

MT, Financial), Amsterdam (MT, Financial), Paris (MT, Financial), Luxembourg (MT, Financial) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/

Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations
General+44 20 7543 1128
Retail+44 20 3214 2893
SRI+44 20 3214 2801
Bonds/Credit
E-mail		+33 171 921 026
[email protected]
Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications


Paul Weigh
Tel:
E-mail:



+44 20 3214 2419
[email protected]

1 The seven technology domains are: disruption in steelmaking (processes and technologies); waste to gas or biocarbon; gases reforming / gases transformation technologies; disruptive hydrogen technologies; carbon capture, utilisation and storage; long-term, large-scale energy storage technologies; clean energy technologies.

ti?nf=MTAwMDgyODU1MyM0MDE1Nzc1NTIjMjAwMjE0Mg==
ArcelorMittal-S-A-.png
Also check out:
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.