KRISPY KREME® Celebrates World Chocolate Day by Returning Popular Chocolate Glazed Doughnut for Only Time in 2023

10 hours ago
Krispy Kreme® is bringing back its beloved Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts in celebration of World Chocolate Day for two days only, this Friday and Saturday, July 7-8.

Original Glazed® Doughnuts smothered in rich chocolate glaze to be offered on World Chocolate Day Friday and again Saturday, July 7-8

It will be the only time this year that Krispy Kreme offers Chocolate Glazed, an epic product innovation introduced in 2017 to celebrate that year’s total solar eclipse. Since then, sightings of Chocolate Glazed – Krispy Kreme’s iconic Original Glazed® Doughnut smothered in rich chocolate glaze – have been rare.

“It’s been six years since we first delighted doughnut fans and chocolate lovers with this sensational innovation,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “Chocolate Glazed doughnuts are truly a special experience in our shops for guests to enjoy – from watching the chocolate glaze waterfall to the aroma of chocolate taking over shops to the taste of fresh doughnuts bathed in chocolate glaze. What a way to celebrate World Chocolate Day.”

Doughnut and chocolate lovers can enjoy Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts on World Chocolate Day Friday and again on Saturday at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S., available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website while supplies last.

Show us how you’re enjoying the return of Chocolate Glazed by using #KrispyKreme, #WorldChocolateDay and tagging @krispykreme on social. Learn more about Krispy Kreme’s Chocolate Glazed today by visiting https://www.krispykreme.com/promos/worldchocolateday.

About Krispy Kreme
Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing Ecommerce and delivery business with nearly 12,000 fresh points of access. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.

