HSBC Launches Global Private Banking in India to Serve One of the World's Fastest-Growing Economies

Author's Avatar
10 hours ago
Article's Main Image

HSBC has launched its Global Private Banking (GPB) business in India to serve high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) professionals, entrepreneurs and their families. The new business is aimed at clients with investable assets of more than $2 million.

The launch further demonstrates the bank’s commitment to lead wealth management in Asia, by offering world-class wealth solutions, global private banking expertise, an extensive international network, and access to commercial banking, global banking and markets capabilities.

India surpassed the UK as the world’s fifth largest economy in 2022 and is expected to overtake Japan and Germany by 2027-281. India overtook China as the world's most populous country in April 20232 with the number of UHNW individuals in India – those with more than $30 million to invest – predicted to increase 58% by 20273. The wealth opportunity in India is represented by $2.8 trillion in AUM today, with projected growth of 8% per annum by 20264.

“India’s acceleration as one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing economies is supported by its demographics, digitisation and an enabling policy infrastructure,” said Surendra Rosha, Co-Chief Executive of HSBC Asia-Pacific. “The launch of our new Global Private Banking business will complement HSBC’s leading retail and corporate banking offerings. Ultimately, we are strengthening our presence in India and diversifying our capabilities in Asia.”

“Entrepreneurialism and innovation are fuelling both economic growth and significant wealth creation in India,” said Annabel Spring, Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Global Private Banking and Wealth. “Give this, being onshore in India is essential for HSBC’s ambition to be the leading global private bank for Asian, International and HSBC connected clients. We are excited to partner with our clients to protect and grow their wealth and support their ambitions for their families, businesses and legacies. We will bring the best of HSBC with world-class wealth solutions, dedicated private banking teams and international expertise.”

HSBC Group has also been strengthening its presence in India including acquiring L&T Investment Management Limited in 2022, now called HSBC Mutual Fund, and enhancing digital, payment, lending and international banking services, and providing life insurance services through its joint venture, Canara HSBC Life.

HSBC Global Private Banking will offer a broad range of tailored solutions and bespoke services in India:

  • Lending and investment products and propositions like mutual funds, bonds, portfolio management services, insurance and access to structured products, alternative investments and direct equity execution platform. We provide exclusive insights to support our clients' decision-making through exclusive access to GPB investment insights
  • A team of dedicated relationship managers, investment counsellors, and product specialists supporting wealth planning for individuals and family offices
  • Transactional banking services (online and mobile), including global transfers, payments and international services, such as support for overseas account opening and education
  • Recognized status and access to international banking, private investment and financing solutions across the HSBC Group (Commercial Banking, Global Banking & Markets, and global wealth hubs including Singapore, Hong Kong, the UK, the US and Dubai) and HSBC Premier Centers globally

The launch follows HSBC Group introducing Global Private Banking in Thailand in 2021, and in Mexico, UAE, and Chengdu, Hangzhou and Shenzhen in mainland China in 2022.

Notes to Editors

  1. International Monetary Fund World Economic Outlook
  2. UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs
  3. The Wealth Report 2023, Knight Frank
  4. GlobalData, total liquid assets for total population, as of FY22

About HSBC Global Private Banking

As part of the HSBC Group, one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations, HSBC Global Private Banking seeks to be the leading international private bank for business owners and their families. It provides clients with wealth, business and family succession solutions in the largest and fastest growing markets around the world. HSBC Global Private Banking is the marketing name for the private banking business conducted by the principal private banking subsidiaries of the HSBC Group. For more information, visit www.privatebanking.hsbc.com.

About HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 62 countries and territories. With assets of $2,990bn at 31 March 2023, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230705368200r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230705368200/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.