Midland, Texas, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (“NGS” or the “Company”) (:NGS), a leading provider of natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry, announced that Stephen C. Taylor has agreed to continue to serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company until the earlier of December 31, 2023, or the appointment of a successor and that Donald J. Tringali has been appointed Lead Independent Director, succeeding director David L. Bradshaw in the role.

“Although the Company has been through a year of transition, we have been extremely active from an operational and Board perspective,” said Taylor. ”We have a strong team in-place that is focused and executing on our growth initiatives and we are enthusiastic about the future. I am pleased to continue in my interim role as we search for the next leader of the Company.”