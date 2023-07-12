Nominations now open for Media Savvy Awards

10 hours ago
Singapore / Malaysia / Bahrain, July 5, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Nominations are now open for the 6th annual Media Savvy Awards, to find the best media spokespeople in Singapore, Malaysia and the GCC.

Business leaders or their corporate communications or PR specialists can nominate for free across four categories:

- Best Broadcast Interview
- Best Online Interview
- Best Hybrid Event Presentation
- Best Sustainability Communications

Go to the official nomination form at: www.mediasavvyawards.com (there is no charge to nominate, to enter, or to win the award).

The deadline for nominations is September 15.

This year's judges are:

- Keith Morrison, Director of Marketing & Communications at Black & Veatch and President, Asia-Pacific Association of Communications Directors
- Bridgit O'Donovan, Head of Communications, Product and Partnerships APAC, Meta
- Christina Koh, Director Communications, AMEA, Avantor
- Asiya Bakht, CEO & Founder of Beets Public Relations
- Ramya Chandrasekaran, Chief Communications Officer, QI Group
- Rimmi Harindran, Senior Director, Corporate Affairs, AMEA, Kellogg Asia Pacific
- Shruti Bose, Head of Communications & Public Affairs, Roche Diagnostics
- Yang Wai Wai, Head, Communications and Research, Singapore Institute of Directors
- Shruti Gupta, Former Chief of Marketing Communication, Cashify.in
- David Venn, Global Director, Communications, World Scout Bureau
- Lina Marican, Regional Managing Director, Mutant Communications
- Bruce Porter, Managing Director, ACN Newswire

What the judges say: https://vimeo.com/showcase/10369525

About Media Saavy Awards

The Media Savvy Awards recognize local business leaders who are good orators and have excellent traditional and new media skills. Convened in 2018 by Hong Bao Media, the awards seek to encourage business leaders, entrepreneurs, and founders to step up in front of the camera in this new hybrid environment. As businesses move forward in a digital world with new media platforms, having a strong media presence and the ability to get your message across to your key stakeholders is crucial for business leaders and entrepreneurs alike. Learn more at https://www.mediasavvyawards.com.

For further information:
Mark Laudi
Convenor, Hong Bao Media Savvy Awards
Tel: +65 9017 3534
[email protected]

Source: Hong Bao Media

Copyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.

