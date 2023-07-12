VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / Mawson Gold Limited("Mawson" or the "Company") ( TSX:MAW , Financial)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC Pink:MWSNF) announces results from six drillholes at the Sunday Creek, Australia (SDDSC067, 69-72, 75; Figure 1).

Highlights include 0.6 m @ 161.6 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq") (87.6 g/t gold ("Au"), 46.8 % antimony ("Sb")) from 415.7 m in SDDSC067, drilled into a new vein west of the Rising Sun area, indicating the prospectivity and opportunity for further high-grade discoveries across the Sunday Creek project, with a majority of the core area undrilled to date.

Sunday Creek is 100% owned by Southern Cross Gold ("SXG"), which is an ASX-listed company owned 51% by Mawson.

Highlights:

Noora Ahola, Mawson Interim CEO, states

Results discussion

Five drill holes (SDDSC067, 69-72) were drilled into the central portion of the Sunday Creek prospect, where four veins sets (Rising Sun, Windsor Castle plus 2 unnamed) over a 60 m true thickness, have been drilled from surface and, in the case of the Rising Sun vein, to 900 m depth.

A sixth hole, SDDSC075 reported here, is the first hole to test the 200 m wide gap between Rising Sun and Gladys. The hole successfully proved the continuity of mineralisation. Individual hole descriptions follow:

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au

Figures 1-8 show project location, plan, longitudinal and cross-sectional views of drill results reported here and Tables 1-3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported are interpreted to be approximately 60-70% of the sampled thickness. Lower grades were cut at 0.3 g/t Au lower cutoff over a maximum width of 3 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t Au cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width, unless otherwise stated.

Update on Current Drilling

Drilling with three rigs is in progress at Sunday Creek. Five holes (SDDSC068, 73, 74, 76, 78) are currently being geologically processed and analysed, with three holes (SDDSC077B, 79, 80) in drill progress (Figure 4). A fourth rig is being upgraded and is expected to return to the site over the next 4 weeks.

Twelve holes (SDDTS001-7, SDDCN001 and SDDLV001-4) for 2,383 m (including two redrilled collars) have now been completed at the Leviathan - Consols - Tonstals regional area between 3.5 km to 7.5 km along strike from the main drill area (Figure 8). Results from initial holes are expected shortly.

Technical Background and Qualified Person

The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

SXG considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2022 dated 25 March 2022. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using recoveries achieved at the Costerfield Property Brunswick Processing Plant during 2020, using a gold price of US$1,700 per ounce, an antimony price of US$8,500 per tonne and 2021 total year metal recoveries of 93% for gold and 95% for antimony, and is as follows: