TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / Nextech3D.AI (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") ( OTCQX:NEXCF , Financial)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce that the Company will hold an investor livestream today, Wednesday July 5 at 2pm ET/11am PT.

CEO Evan Gappelberg

COO Reza Davariar

As they discuss the Nextech3D.ai and Amazon Partnership and what it means for the Company's future.

Link to Join: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0hf2lSg-Ufg

Nextech3D.ai invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend this real-time interactive investor livestream.

The CEO will host a question-and-answer period with investors to conclude the event.

Wednesday, July 5, 20232:00 p.m Eastern Time / 11:00 a.m Pacific TimeEvan Gappelberg (CEO), and Reza Davariar (COO)

Nextech3D.ai provides AI-powered 3D modeling solutions focusing on the e-commerce industry.​ The Company's breakthrough patented-based generative AI technology enables 3D model creation, CAD-POLY and 2D to 3D conversion, which has positioned it as a leader in the industry. The Company is already a preferred 3D model supplier for Amazon, representing a massive growth opportunity since only a minuscule >1% of the 300 million products listed on Amazon have been converted from 2D-3D. Thus far, Nextech3D.ai has delivered approximately 25,000 models to Amazon. With the increasing popularity of e-commerce globally, the Company's services are becoming more valuable, providing an excellent runway for ongoing growth. ​The Company also supplies some of the largest brands and platforms including; Kohls, Target, Dyson, Eletrolux, LifeFitness, P&G, CB2, Bucketplace, and more.

The Company is focused on increasing its breakthrough generative AI to scale 3D model production and increase profit margins from the 40% range to the 80% range and going cash flow positive, which the Company believes is achievable with its breakthrough AI.

Last week, the Company announced it had surpassed a total of over 37,700 3D models delivered to all of its customers in various e-commerce industries and sees significant growth potential ahead as hundreds of millions of products go 3D as merchants are pivoting from 2D flat photos to 3D experiences in the e-commerce marketplace.

Be sure to tune in live today Wednesday July 5 at 2pm ET/11am ET to learn more about Nextech3D.ai's AI-powered 3D modeling technology and its partnership with Amazon as a preferred 3D model supplier.

The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast

Nextech3D.ai has recently "The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast," featuring Evan Gappelberg, a highly accomplished three-time public company CEO and serial entrepreneur. The podcast offers listeners an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the dynamic life of a public company CEO with valuable insights, while also discussing trending topics and providing business updates on Nexech3D.ai, Toggle3D.ai, and ARway.ai.



To learn more please visit https://www.nextechar.com/investors/the-ceo-experience

https://www.nextechar.com/the-ceo-experience/subscribe

About Nextech3D.ai

(formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2 is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. The Company develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public Companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech3D.ai spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway.ai" as a stand alone public Company. ARway.ai is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking. Nextech3D.ai retained 13 million shares in ARway and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech3D.ai shareholders. ARway.ai is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in USA on the OTCQB (OTC: ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: E65).



On June 14, 2023, the Company completed its second spinout of Toggle3D.ai, a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models. Nextech3D.ai retained 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech3D.ai shareholders. Toggle3D.ai is trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TGGL) and in the USA (OTC:TGGLF).

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

