V2.5 Solidifying ARway's Market Position In Spatial Computing Navigation

The Company also announces the appointment of Nidhi Kumra, CA, CPA, to the Board of Directors and as Audit Committee Chair

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 5 , 2023 / ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTC PINK:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces a series of transformative updates with its version 2.5, including AI assisted pathfinding catering to the demand for inclusive, accurate, and user-friendly navigation solutions, new visually stunning navigation path styles, advanced creator tools, and more.



Watch a video showcasing ARway V2.5 - Click here

The revolutionary technology of ARway.ai continues to redefine indoor navigation, creating a seamless interplay of digital and physical environments. This update introduces sophisticated features that deliver significant advantages for a diverse range of industries, from retail and hospitality to corporate sectors and digital marketing agencies.

The highlights of the ARway V2.5 release are:

AI-assisted Pathfinding: Enhanced turn-by-turn navigation now supports wheelchair-accessible and walkable routes, catering to the demand for inclusive, accurate, and user-friendly navigation solutions.



New enriching onboarding tutorials for key features, making ARway's innovative technology more accessible to new users across various sectors. Comprehensive Location Directory: A wider view of destinations is now available in the location directory, empowering businesses to highlight and monetize specific products or areas.

The release of version V2.5 has far-reaching implications for ARway's business. As ARway continually evolves to meet the dynamic demands for AR applications, it fortifies its market position as a key player in the industry. The breadth of its feature offerings and the improvement in user experience positions ARway to attract and retain a larger customer base, driving the company's growth and profitability.

Moreover, the new features demonstrate ARway's technology leadership and ongoing commitment to innovation. By staying ahead of the curve and setting new standards in the AR navigation space, ARway continues to differentiate itself in the IPIN market.

As these enhancements are implemented and widely adopted across the vast range of industries ARway serves, the company anticipates a significant uptick in customer acquisition rates, which in turn will drive revenue growth and enhance shareholder value.

Board of Directors and Audit Committee Changes

The Company would also like to announce the appointment of Nidhi Kumra, CA, CPA, to the Board of Directors and as the Audit Committee Chair.

Nidhi is an accounting and finance professional with over 15 years of experience in audit, finance & business operations. Nidhi graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business. She has a Chartered Professional Accountant / Chartered Accountant (CPA, CA) designation. Nidhi started her career at KPMG where she worked for over 9 years and quickly rose to become a senior manager in the audit and assurance practice, working as a team leader of large private and public client engagements. She also served as VP Finance for a global marketing agency, and helped to lead a national implementation of an end-to-end ERP system across the enterprise. Previous to that, Nidhi led the finance team at Labatt Breweries, a subsidiary of AB InBev - a Fortune 500 Company. She was a key strategic partner working on the transformation of the business through system implementations, designing corporate budgets, and leading acquisition integrations. Most recently, Nidhi has served as CFO of entrepreneurial start up companies in CPG, technology and marketing sectors. She has served as a public company CFO where she helped the company grow through evaluation, analysis & acquisition of strategic investments. As a CFO, Nidhi has helped aid companies through strategic acquisitions, obtaining debt and equity investments, liquidation process, and sale process as well. She is focused on growing companies by applying her strengths in strategy, accounting, finance and tax.

Jeff Dawley has resigned as a member of the Board of Directors and as the Audit Committee Chair due to personal reasons, effective June 30, 2023. Mr. Dawley has confirmed that he has no disagreements with the Board and there is no other matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the Company's shareholders. The Company and the Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Dawley for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE: ARWY) (OTCQB: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

