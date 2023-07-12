SouthGobi Announces Date of Special Shareholders Meeting and the Record Date; and Extension of the Deferral Agreement

Author's Avatar
9 hours ago
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SGQ)(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that, reference is made to (i) the announcement of SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "SouthGobi") dated March 26, 2023 in relation to the March 2023 Deferral Agreement ("March 26 Announcement"); and (ii) the announcements of the Company dated April 26, 2023 and May 24, 2023 in relation to the Record Date and the postponement of the Special Meeting (collectively referred to as the "Announcements"). Capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcements unless otherwise defined.

The Company announces that the Special Meeting will convene on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, Vancouver time (Thursday, August 24, 2023, Hong Kong time) in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada for the purpose of seeking approval of the March 2023 Deferral Agreement from disinterested Shareholders. The Company has agreed with JDZF to extend the cut-off date for obtaining Shareholder approval of the March 2023 Deferral Agreement until September 30, 2023. All other terms and conditions of the March 2023 Deferral Agreement as disclosed in March 26 Announcement remain unchanged.

The record date for the determination of the Shareholders who are entitled to receive the notice of, and to attend and vote at, the Special Meeting or any postponement(s) or adjournment(s) thereof, will be Wednesday, July 19, 2023, Vancouver and Hong Kong (the "New Record Date"). Shareholders whose names appear on the shareholders register of the Company at the close of business on the New Record Date will be entitled to attend the Special Meeting and cast votes if his or her shares carry voting rights.

In order to be valid, a form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power or authority, must be deposited at with TSX Trust Company or Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, as soon as possible and in any event received by no later than 7:30 p.m. (Vancouver time) on Monday, August 21, 2023 (which is 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, Hong Kong time), or 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays in the City of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and public holidays in Hong Kong, China) before the Special Meeting or any postponement(s) or adjournment(s) thereof.

A notice of the Special Meeting which contains, amongst other things, the time, venue and the detailed agenda of the Special Meeting, along with a management circular concerning certain matters to be considered at the Special Meeting, including full details of the Deferral and the terms and conditions of the March 2023 Deferral Agreement, will be dispatched to Shareholders in due course and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]

Mr. Ruibin Xu
Chief Executive Officer

Office: +1 604 762 6783 (Canada)

+852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong)

Website: www.southgobi.com

SOURCE: SouthGobi Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765630/SouthGobi-Announces-Date-of-Special-Shareholders-Meeting-and-the-Record-Date-and-Extension-of-the-Deferral-Agreement

img.ashx?id=765630
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.