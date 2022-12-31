JELD-WEN Announces Notice of Redemption of Senior Notes

Author's Avatar
9 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 5, 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, announced today that its subsidiary, JELD-WEN, Inc., issued on July 3, 2023 a notice to redeem on August 3, 2023 (the "Redemption Date") all $250 million of its 6.250% Senior Secured Notes due May 2025 (the "6.250% Senior Secured Notes") and $200 million of its 4.625% Senior Notes due December 2025 (the "4.625% Senior Notes," together with the 6.250% Senior Secured Notes, the "Notes"), each in accordance with the terms of the applicable Notes and indentures. The redemption price for the 6.250% Senior Secured Notes will be 101.563% of the principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest excluding the Redemption Date. The redemption price for the 4.625% Senior Notes will be 100% of the principal amount redeemed, plus any accrued and unpaid interest excluding the Redemption Date. As of June 30, 2023, the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the 6.250% Senior Secured Notes was $250 million and the 4.625% Senior Notes was $400 million.

JW_New_Logo.jpg

Payment of the redemption price for the Notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

About JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

JELD-WEN is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of high-performance interior and exterior doors, windows, and related building products serving the new construction and repair and remodeling sectors. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates facilities in 16 countries in North America and Europe and employs approximately 18,000 people. Since 1960, the JELD-WEN team has been committed to making quality products that create safe and sustainable environments for customers, associates and local communities. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide; LaCantina™ and VPI™ in North America; and Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe. For more information, visit www.jeld-wen.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our business strategies and ability to execute on our plans, market potential, future financial performance, customer demand, the potential of our categories, brands and innovations, the impact of our footprint rationalization and modernization program, the impact of acquisitions and divestitures on our business and our ability to maximize value and integrate operations, our pipeline of productivity projects, the estimated impact of tax reform on our results, litigation outcomes, and our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, prospects, assumptions, or other future events, all of which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:
Caryn Klebba
Head of Global Public Relations
704-807-1275
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
James Armstrong
Vice President, Investor Relations
704-378-5731
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL48624&sd=2023-07-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeld-wen-announces-notice-of-redemption-of-senior-notes-301869220.html

SOURCE JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL48624&Transmission_Id=202307050700PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL48624&DateId=20230705
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.