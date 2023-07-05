CME Group Reports Second-Highest June and Q2 ADV on Record

CHICAGO, July 5, 2023

  • SOFR futures and options continue strong growth
  • Record Agricultural ADV in June
  • Double-digit Q2 volume increases in options, agricultural and metals, as well as many individual products

CHICAGO, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its June and Q2 2023 market statistics, reaching an average daily volume (ADV) of 23.3 million contracts in June, representing the company's second-highest June ADV on record. Q2 ADV was 22.9 million contracts, the second-highest Q2 volume ever. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

June 2023 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional June 2023 product highlights compared to June 2022 include:

  • Interest Rate ADV
    • SOFR futures ADV increased 66% to 3.3 million contracts
    • SOFR options ADV increased 270% to 1.5 million contracts
    • 30-Day Fed Fund futures ADV increased 32% to 496,000 contracts
  • Equity Index ADV
    • Equity Index options ADV increased 14% to 1.3 million contracts
    • Record E-mini Nasdaq-100 options ADV of 80,376 contracts
    • E-mini S&P 500 options ADV increased 12% to 1.2 million contracts
  • Options ADV increased 12%
  • Energy ADV increased 9%
    • Energy options ADV increased 15% to 291,900 contracts
    • RBOB Gasoline futures ADV increased 18% to 210,000 contracts
    • Natural Gas options ADV increased 23% to 150,000 contracts
  • Record Agricultural ADV of 2,159,329 contracts
    • Record Agricultural options ADV of 523,686 contracts
    • Record Soybean Oil futures ADV of 203,784 contracts
    • Record Soybean Meal futures ADV of 189,216 contracts
    • Corn futures ADV increased 32% to 522,000 contracts
    • Chicago Wheat futures ADV increased 43% to 176,000 contracts
  • Foreign Exchange ADV
    • Japanese Yen futures ADV increased 12% to 212,000 contracts
  • Metals ADV increased 18%
    • Copper futures ADV increased 21% to 121,000 contracts
    • Micro Gold futures ADV increased 51% to 66,000 contracts
    • Platinum futures ADV increased 18% to 30,000 contracts
  • Micro E-mini futures and options represented 31.1% of overall Equity Index ADV, Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 4.6% of overall Energy ADV, Micro Bitcoin futures accounted for 0.2% and Micro Ether futures accounted for 0.1% of overall Equity Index ADV
  • BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 3% to $270B

Q2 2023 highlights across asset classes compared to Q2 2022 include:

  • Interest Rate ADV of 11.3 million contracts, an increase of 6%
    • Interest Rate options ADV increased 29% to 2.6 million contracts
    • SOFR futures ADV increased 90% to 3.1 million contracts
    • SOFR options ADV increased 625% to 1.6 million contracts
    • 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 6% to 1.4 million contracts
    • 30-Day Fed Fund futures ADV increased 62% to 486,000 contracts
  • Options ADV of 4.7 million contracts, an increase of 20%
  • Energy ADV of 2.1 million contracts, an increase of 9%
    • Energy options ADV increased 23% to 292,000 contracts
    • Natural Gas options ADV increased 24% to 147,000 contracts
  • Agricultural ADV of 1,752,357 million contracts
    • Record Agricultural options ADV of 384,099 contracts
    • Record Soybean Oil futures ADV of 166,255 contracts
    • Record Soybean Meal futures ADV of 155,190 contracts
    • Corn futures ADV increased 23% to 417,000 contracts
  • Foreign Exchange ADV of 898,000 contracts
    • Japanese Yen futures ADV increased 12% to 177,000 contracts
  • Metals ADV of 612,000 contracts, an increase of 27%
    • Record Aluminum futures ADV of 4,544 contracts
    • Copper futures ADV increased 30% to 116,000 contracts
    • Micro Gold futures ADV increased 68% to 79,000 contracts

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

