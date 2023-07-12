Baker Hughes Awarded Significant Gas Technology Contract to Support Equinor's BM-C-33 Project in Brazil

Author's Avatar
9 hours ago
Article's Main Image
  • Contract awarded by MODEC will include combined cycle technology to be installed in the floating production storage and offloading unit (FPSO) to reduce the project’s carbon footprint
  • This is the second combined cycle awarded to Baker Hughes from MODEC and Equinor, following the award for the Bacalhau FPSO in 2020

HOUSTON and LONDON, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes ( BKR), an energy technology company, announced Wednesday it has been awarded a significant order, to be booked in the second quarter of 2023, by MODEC to supply gas technology equipment for the BM-C-33 project in the Brazilian pre-salt Campos area. The project is developed by Equinor with partners Repsol Sinopec Brasil and Petrobras.

The order comprises of turbomachinery equipment – including LM2500 gas turbine generators and steam turbine generator technology – for a combined cycle power generation solution to be installed in the BM-C-33 FPSO to reduce the project’s carbon footprint, as well as process design engineering and balance of plant.

“This order is a testament of our established track record when it comes to technology for FPSO vessels. It also strengthens our relationship with MODEC and is a very important milestone in our collaboration with Equinor and its partners,” said Ganesh Ramaswamy, executive vice president of Industrial & Energy Technology at Baker Hughes. “We are honored that our proven solutions will contribute to reduce the project’s carbon footprint, aligning with Baker Hughes’ mission to take energy forward, making it more sustainable and safer.”

Combined cycles are an important trend in the offshore oil and gas industry, as they enable the reduction of the overall FPSO carbon emissions. In this project, Baker Hughes expects a more than 20% carbon emissions reduction versus similar open cycle FPSOs with the same power demand. This is the second combined cycle power generation FPSO project developed by Baker Hughes for MODEC and Equinor in Brazilian deep waters, following the award for the Bacalhau FPSO in 2020.

For the BM-C-33 project, Equinor and its partners expect the FPSO to be able to achieve a carbon intensity target of less than 6 kg/barrel of oil equivalent (BOE) over the field’s lifetime, while the global industry average is 16 kg CO2 per barrel.

About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes ( BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Chiara Toniato
+39 3463823419
[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Jud Bailey
+1 281-809-9088
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg2Nzg0OCM1NjczOTk4IzIwMDU2NDA=
Baker-Hughes-Energy-Services-L.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.