The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) today announced the acquisition of TERRY Water Treatment Solutions. The company has a proprietary, environmentally friendly solution to eliminate and prevent scale build up associated with water usage in commercial foodservice equipment including steam, ice and beverage products. TERRY has $5 million in annual sales and is based in Chandler, Ariz.

“TERRY Citryne® is an exceptional, proprietary technology that we are very excited to add to our portfolio. The chemical free, biodegradable solution is proven effective in the removal and prevention of water scale, which is extremely important in commercial foodservice,” said Tim FitzGerald, Middleby CEO. “TERRY is currently a partner with several Middleby brands, and our customers have greatly benefitted from their solution with improved equipment performance, reduced maintenance, and consistent high quality of food, ice and beverage."

“There is significant potential to expand the TERRY customer base and grow their sales through our current, extensive Middleby product portfolio and customer channels,” Mr. FitzGerald concluded.

More information on TERRY and Citryne is available at www.terryh2o.com.

ABOUT THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice industry. The company develops and manufactures a broad line of solutions used in commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchens. Supporting the company’s pursuit of the most sophisticated innovation, the state-of-the-art Middleby Innovation Kitchens showcases and demonstrates the most advanced Middleby solutions. In 2022 Middleby was named a World’s Best Employer by Forbes and is a proud philanthropic partner to organizations addressing food insecurity.

For more information about The Middleby Corporation and the company brands, please visit www.middleby.com.

