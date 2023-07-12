TOKYO, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. ( SYT) (“SYLA” or “the Company”), operator of the largest membership real estate crowd-funding platform in Japan, announced that its Real Estate Crowdfunding Service, Rimawari-kun, has been ranked as the top real estate crowdfunding platform in Japan by total memberships for the second year in a row, according to a market-wide survey performed by the Japan Marketing Research Organization.



Rimawari-kun connects unique and broad real estate project exhibitors and exhibits with investors by way of a unified, and enhanced user experience (UX). Rimawari-kun advertises profit opportunities for investors via yield and social contribution as investments work towards regional revitalization in Japan. As of June 22, 2023, the number of registered members of Rimawari-kun has exceeded 260,000.

Since June 1, 2023, SYLA has been running a campaign and commemorative fund to celebrate the inception anniversary of the Rimawari-kun platform. Furthermore, in July of 2023, the Company plans to launch an additional campaign to commemorate the status as the two year consecutive leader in real estate crowdfunding membership in Japan. Details of this campaign will be announced early in July.

“The announcement of our two-year achievement as the top real estate crowdfunding platform in Japan signals a benchmark moment for our Company,” said SYLA’s Chairman, Founder, and CEO Hiroyuki Sugimoto. “Investors of all wealth-brackets in Japan are increasingly becoming aware of the opportunity our platform has to offer in the realm of real estate investment, and we have delivered steady value to our investors. We look to continue to promote democratization of real estate investment across Japan, and subsequently internationally, through our Rimawari-kun.”

About SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, our company consists of SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. and its consolidated subsidiaries (SYLA Co., Ltd., SYLA Solar Co., Ltd., SYLA Brain Co., Ltd., and SYLA Biotech Co., Ltd.). The Company owns and operates the largest membership real estate crowd-funding platform in Japan, Rimawari-kun, which targets individuals, corporate and institutional investors, as well as high net worth individuals. Their mission is to democratize real estate investment around the world through technology and asset management through the Rimawari-kun platform. They are engaged in the overall investment condominium business, including planning, development, construction, sales, rental management, building management, repair work, and the sale of properties. Additional information about the Company’s products and services is available at https://syla-tech.jp/en

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the expected gross proceeds and the closing of the offering. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on April 18, 2023. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contact Information

Gateway Group, Inc.

John Yi and Thomas Thayer

[email protected]

Tel +1 (949) 574-3860

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57cca5bd-6cc2-47c7-bc1d-94efa8bbeb8a